Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Safeline X-Ray’s X36 Series Tailors Flexibility At New Levels

Germany (PRWEB)

September 05, 2017

As food and pharmaceutical manufacturers strive to ensure maximum efficiency on their processing lines to maintain competitiveness, the X36 Series from Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray can help. This series of adaptable x-ray inspection systems uses the most advanced imaging technology on the market to provide high-detection sensitivity appropriate to a broad range of packaged applications. Systems are designed to consistently detect and remove miniscule contaminants, whilst simultaneously performing product integrity checks, from checking the mass of complex products to the seal integrity on single or multi-lane applications, without compromising throughput rate and process efficiency.

With a choice of detector diodes, 0.8mm or 0.4mm, generator sizes, and detector width options, systems can be customised specifically to the nature and format of the packaged products scanned, ensuring quality and safety at all times whilst future-proofing the initial technology investment. For example, the 0.8mm detector used in conjunction with a 20W generator is up to five times more sensitive to x-ray than standard systems. The 0.8mm diode system can also be combined with a 100W or 420W generator to achieve the most efficient set-up for processing lines. Food and pharmaceutical manufacturers also have the option of tailoring a 0.4mm detector diode with either a 100W or 420W generator.

The X36 Series offers manufacturers the flexibility to analyse the overall mass of a packaged product and individual masses within various areas or compartments, and communicate this information to the filling machine to maintain portion control and minimise waste. The x-ray systems are available in two lengths - 2.1m and 1.2m and with a choice of multiple widths to suit individual applications. Furthermore, when equipped with a low power generator, the machine doesn't require additional cooling or air conditioning, thereby reducing power consumption, energy costs and overall total cost of ownership (TCO).

The X36 offers a range of fully-incorporated reject mechanisms, including reject bins, which capture contaminated or sub-standard products automatically removed from the processing line. In addition, manufacturers benefit from a locking feature which limits access to rejected products to authorised personnel only. The X36 Series is also preloaded with a multilingual software option, enabling operators from different countries to use it in their own language, thus reducing the number of errors in data analysis.

With an IP65 rating as standard and the option of an IP69 rating, the X36 Series incorporates the latest principles of hygienic design to further benefit manufacturers and protect consumers. To facilitate cleaning, the system has been built with sloping surfaces, including in the reject bin, a tubular frame and brushed steel finish. The IP69 rated air conditioning unit (when required), and the minimisation of metal to metal contact areas provide easy access to cleaning, maintenance and servicing, reducing the risk of contamination at this Critical Control Point. If necessary, the X36 Series machines can be adapted to ensure compliance with major high-street retailers’ own food safety guidelines.

“Just as consumers are no longer prepared to accept one-size-fits-all products, so too are food and pharmaceutical manufacturers looking for product inspection solutions tailored to their needs,” explains Daniela Verhaeg, Marketing Manager SBU X-ray Inspection of Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray. “The X36 is the most flexible and energy-efficient x-ray system on the market and can be adapted to individual application requirements to ensure a future-proof investment, even if line changes are required after the initial installation. With its outstanding detection sensitivity technology, our customers can be certain of consistent and reliable inspection results in real time. Manufacturers will benefit from a high-quality and cost-effective x-ray system that perfectly matches their production needs and reduces operational costs by avoiding unnecessary energy consumption, plus improves the environmental credentials of production processes.”

Mettler-Toledo now offers a 5-year generator warranty for all Next Generation x-ray systems. This ensures the most expensive component of an x-ray system is covered, avoiding any unexpected downtime or additional costs, when purchased with a comprehensive or standard care package.

Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection offers ProdX™ 2.0 data management software system, which is designed for use on food lines, as well as in pharmaceutical and chemical processing. The data management software package connects product inspection equipment across the entire production line into a single, unified network.

More information on the X36 Series can be found at: http://www.mt.com/xray-X36.

About Mettler-Toledo Safeline X-ray

Mettler-Toledo Safeline is the world’s leading supplier of metal detection and x-ray inspection solutions for the food and pharmaceutical industries. Together with Garvens Checkweighing, CI-Vision and Pharmacontrol Electronic GmbH (PCE), Mettler-Toledo Safeline forms the Product Inspection division of Mettler-Toledo.

For general information on Mettler-Toledo Safeline, visit: http://www.mt.com/pi.