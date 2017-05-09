 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
NicOx SA (COX.PA) : Number Of Voting Rights As Of August 31. 2017



9/5/2017 11:13:06 AM

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 29,169,338

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On September 4, 2017,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l'AMF)

As of August 31 2017
Total number of shares composing the share capital 29,169,338
Total number of voting rights 29,169,338
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 29,169,338

www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

