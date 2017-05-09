NicOx SA (COX.PA) : Number Of Voting Rights As Of August 31. 2017

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 29,169,338
Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642
On September 4, 2017,
MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l'AMF)
|
| As of August 31 2017
| Total number of shares composing the share capital
| 29,169,338
| Total number of voting rights
| 29,169,338
| Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights
| 29,169,338
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99
