Report On Transactions With ALK-Abello A/S B-Shares And Associated Securities By Managerial Staff

Copenhagen, 2017-09-04 17:19 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
(ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF): In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation), ALK-Abelló A/S shall report the following transactions, which ALK has received from the persons listed below:
In accordance with the guidelines for incentive payments to the Board of Management of ALK-Abelló A/S adopted by the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors undertook to grant conditional shares in ALK-Abelló A/S in September 2014. The conditional shares will be available in September 2017, three years following the date of grant, provided that ALK achieves the pre-agreed targets for vesting and that the employment relationship with the ALK Group has not been terminated by the Company on objective grounds or terminated during the three-year period from the date of grant in 2014.
Delivery of shares has now taken place according to the conditions for the conditional shares in ALK-Abelló A/S granted in September 2017 to Board of Management and key employees.
Delivery of conditional shares for President & CEO Carsten Hellmann takes place in accordance with the sign on fee adopted at the company’s Annual General Meeting on 15 March 2017.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Carsten Hellmann
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President & CEO
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
ALK-Abelló A/S
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
B shares
DK0060027142
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Delivery of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
DKK 887,383
|
900
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
900
DKK 887,383
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2017-09-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Henrik Jacobi
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Board of Management
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
ALK-Abelló A/S
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
B shares
DK0060027142
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Delivery of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
DKK 473,271
|
480
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
480
DKK 473,271
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2017-09-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
NASDAQ Copenhagen
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibility / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Søren Daniel Niegel
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Member of the Board of Management
|
b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
ALK-Abelló A/S
|
b)
|
LEI
|
529900SGCREUZCZ7P020
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
B shares
DK0060027142
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Delivery of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
DKK 473,271
|
480
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
480
DKK 473,271
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
2017-09-01
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
NASDAQ Copenhagen
