Jesper Ericsson Appointed New CEO Of Symcel
9/5/2017 11:00:40 AM
Symcel Sverige AB today announces the appointment of Jesper Ericsson as new Chief Executive Officer – succeeding Christer Wallin who is now retiring
1 September 2017: Symcel has today announced that Jesper Ericsson has joined Symcel as Chief Executive Officer – with the appointment effective immediately. Ericsson was formally Director of Marketing and Sales at BioLamina AB, where he was responsible for direct sales both internationally and at a global and regional distributor level. During the past 10 years, Jesper has gained broad experience of the commercialization of research-based products through his work at the Unit for Bioentrepreneurship at the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm School of Entrepreneurship and as co-founder of the Stockholm BiotechBuilders Association. He holds a PhD in neuroscience from the Karolinska Institute and a MSc in medical technology from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.
Jesper Ericsson commented: ”I very much look forward to developing the plan and globally establishing Symcel's solutions for phenotypic screening - with a substantial focus on sales and marketing in the coming years”.
”Jesper’s experience in selling and marketing products towards the research market will strengthen Symcel's sales within different segments, especially for microbiology applications”, remarked Björn Varnestig, Chairman of Symcel.
“The Board wishes to thank Christer Wallin for his strong commitment and contribution over the past 6 years. During this time, the company's product CalScreener has been successfully developed and launched on the market. Christer has industrialized production processes and increased quality assurance”, Björn Varnestig added.
About Symcel Sverige AB
Symcel is a privately owned biotechnology company in Stockholm. With the product CalScreener, Symcel offers a unique cell-based tool that measures and analyzes metabolic responses of cells in real time. This robust method for phenotypic screening of cells fulfil an unmet need for cell biological research and development. The company was founded by Dr Dan Hallén and Prof. Ingemar Wadsö in 2004.
For further information, please contact:
Björn Varnestig
Chairman, Symcel Sverige AB
Phone: +46 708-38 04 59
Jesper Ericsson
CEO, Symcel Sverige AB
Phone: +46 739-80 56 86
