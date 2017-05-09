pSivida (PSDV) To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results On Monday, September 11th

WATERTOWN, Mass., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ:PSDV) (ASX:PVA), a leader in the development of sustained release drug delivery products primarily for treating eye diseases, will report results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 on Monday, September 11, 2017. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.



The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 312-7507 from the U.S. and Canada, or (631) 813-4828 from international locations. The conference ID is 80833777. A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at http://www.psivida.com.

A replay of the call will be available beginning September 11, 2017, at approximately 7:30 p.m. ET and ending on September 18, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The replay may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the U.S. and Canada or (404) 537-3406 from international locations, Conference ID Number: 80833777. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the corporate website during that time.

About pSivida Corp.

pSivida Corp. (www.psivida.com), headquartered in Watertown, MA, is a leader in the development of sustained release drug products for treating eye diseases. pSivida has developed three of only four FDA-approved sustained-release treatments for back-of-the-eye diseases. The most recent, ILUVIEN®, a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema, licensed to Alimera Sciences, is currently sold directly in the U.S. and three EU countries. Retisert®, an implant for posterior uveitis, is licensed to and sold by Bausch & Lomb. pSivida's lead product candidate, Durasert micro-insert for posterior segment uveitis, is being independently developed. Two pivotal Phase 3 studies with Durasert achieved their primary efficacy endpoint at six months of follow-up with statistical significance, and the Company plans to file an NDA by the end of calendar 2017. pSivida's pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core platform technology Durasert™ to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis and other diseases. To learn more about pSivida, please visit www.psivida.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

