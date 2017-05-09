|
ClinTec International Expands UK Headquarters And Is Presented With Queens Award For Enterprise – International Trade
9/5/2017 10:56:42 AM
Glasgow, United Kingdom, 4 September 2017: Clintec, the global full service CRO, has been presented with the Queens Award for Enterprise 2017, in the category of International Trade - by Lord Provost, Eva Bolander in her capacity as Lord Lieutenant. The award ceremony coincides with the company's continued expansion – with the official opening of an additional 4327sq feet floor at Clintec’s Glasgow-based headquarters, with the additional space forming a fully dedicated centre of excellence for clinical research and quality assurance capabilities.
The Queens Award, the highest business accolade that can be granted to any business operating within the UK, recognises outstanding corporate achievement and more than 20 years of consistent business success.
Clintec, a premier global solutions provider for clinical research, has an impressive geographical footprint spanning the globe, providing a comprehensive global Functional Services platform for both the global and mid-market pharmaceutical segments, and also to smaller biotechnology companies who require comprehensive full-service solutions.
Dr Rabinder Buttar, Founder and CEO of Clintec, said: “We are honoured to have received the Queens Award for Enterprise for the second time – through which we celebrate 20 years of global success in clinical research. Furthermore, we are delighted to mark today with the expansion of our clinical operational capabilities and HQ office space for the next stage of company growth.”
She added: “Clintec’s high quality performance and service offering that we have consistently delivered to our customers over the past two decades, is well acknowledged. This includes our global footprint, with local expertise, flexibility, agility and high level of service with senior management closely involved in the innovative clinical development programmes we expertly deliver.”
The Lord Provost said: “Clintec International Ltd is a phenomenal success story. It therefore gave me immense pleasure, as Lord Lieutenant, to present its founder and Chief Executive, Dr Rabinder Buttar, with the Queen’s Award for International Trade. This dynamic Glasgow based company, which I was delighted to be given a tour of, has excelled itself in its short lifetime contributing to the city’s diverse business life. This represents its second Queen’s Award. It already has a highly deserved Queen’s Award for Enterprise.”
At the visit of the Lord Provost to Clintec’s HQ, Sophie Totten, Clintec’s first Master’s Graduate in International Clinical Research & Technology, was recognised for the Master’s Degree developed by Clintec jointly with Edinburgh Napier University. Sophie trained as a CRA at Clintec and has been part of the team that has excelled in delivering clinical monitoring services to a Clintec client - one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the world.
About Clintec
ClinTec International is a global full service Contract Research Organisation (CRO) with an organically grown presence, including legal entities, in over 50 developed and emerging countries and with operational capabilities in more than 80 countries. Clintec provides innovative full-service and functional outsourcing clinical research solutions to 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world, as well as innovative biotechnology and medical device firms in oncology, rare diseases and other therapeutic areas. In addition, Clintec provides local solutions in diverse geographic locations inclusive of African countries, working with not-for-profit organisations, to develop medicines for infectious diseases in countries where significant unmet needs exist. The company excels in conducting Phase I – IV clinical studies, supported by an experienced world-class team of locally based clinical research professionals.
Headquartered in the UK and now in its 20th year of significant global expansion, Clintec’s focused, flexible and forward-looking approach ensures quick and reliable results customised to the global clinical research needs of its clients.
For media enquiries, please contact Tristan Jervis or Alex Heeley at De Facto Communications on +44 (0) 203 735 8166 or e-mail t.jervis@defacto.com.
comments powered by