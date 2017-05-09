|
Inventiva Announces Exercise Of Option By Boehringer Ingelheim To Jointly Develop Potential New Treatments For Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
9/5/2017 10:48:27 AM
- Option exercise follows the successful validation of a new fibrosis target and triggers milestone payment of €2.5m to Inventiva
- Under the terms of the agreement, Inventiva is eligible to receive research funding, milestone payments of up to €170m, and tiered royalty payments
Daix (France), September 5, 2017 – Inventiva, a French biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies, particularly for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, today announced the exercise of an option by Boehringer Ingelheim advancing the collaboration, which began in May 2016. The joint research team has validated a new fibrosis target and data generated in the program supports its therapeutic potential in fibrotic conditions and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) has been selected as the first indication to be investigated. Boehringer Ingelheim’s execution of this option triggers a milestone payment to Inventiva of €2.5m.
“We are very pleased with this decision by Boehringer Ingelheim, which underscores the research capabilities developed by Inventiva in fibrosis, and excited to develop this new IPF approach with Boehringer Ingelheim, a partner offering the research, development, and commercial expertise needed to develop breakthrough therapies for patients suffering from fibrotic diseases such as IPF,” said Pierre Broqua, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder of Inventiva.
“We are excited about moving this very productive and highly interactive collaboration forward, which combines Inventiva’s strong competency and know-how in the field of transcriptional regulation and fibrosis with Boehringer Ingelheim’s expertise in the discovery and development of treatments for fibrotic diseases like IPF,” said Clive R. Wood, Ph.D., Senior Corporate Vice President Discovery Research at Boehringer Ingelheim “This collaboration with Inventiva is part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s comprehensive research and development focus on fibrotic diseases.”
About Inventiva: www.inventivapharma.com
Inventiva is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of drugs interacting with nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulators. Inventiva’s research engine opens up novel breakthrough therapies against fibrotic diseases, cancers and orphan diseases with substantial unmet medical needs.
IVA337, its lead product, is an anti-fibrotic treatment with a strong action mechanism permitting the activation of all three alpha, gamma and delta PPARs (peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors), which play key roles in controlling the fibrotic process. Its anti-fibrotic action targets two initial indications with substantial unmet medical need: NASH, a severe and increasingly prevalent liver disease already affecting over 30 million people in the United States, and systemic sclerosis, a disease with a very high mortality rate and for which there is no approved treatment to date.
Inventiva is also developing in parallel, a second clinical product, odiparcil, which is a treatment for three different forms of mucopolysaccharidosis: MPS I or Hurler-Scheie syndrome, MPS II or Hunter syndrome and MPS VI also known as Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome. Inventiva has a preclinical stage oncology portfolio.
Inventiva benefits from partnerships with world-leading research entities such as the Institut Curie. Two strategic commercial partnerships, one of which is at clinical stage, have also been developed with AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim, making Inventiva eligible for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestone payments, in addition to royalties on the products resulting from the partnerships.
Inventiva employs over 100 highly qualified employees and owns state-of-the-art R&D facilities near Dijon, acquired from the international pharmaceutical group Abbott. The Company owns, a proprietary chemical library of over 240,000 molecules as well as integrated biology, chemistry, ADME and pharmacology platforms.
