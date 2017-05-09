Reminder: Portola (PTLA) To Host Webcast And Conference Call Today, Tuesday, Sept. 5 To Provide Further Details On Bevyxxa (Betrixaban) Launch

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portola Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:PTLA) announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide an update on Bevyxxa® (betrixaban) launch plans, the validation of the commercial manufacturing process and drug release timing.



Conference Call Details

The live conference call today, Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. PT)., can be accessed by phone by calling (844) 452-6828 from the United States and Canada or 1 (765)-507-2588 internationally and using the passcode 75259872. The webcast can be accessed live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.portola.com. It will be archived for 30 days following the call.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company developing product candidates that could significantly advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The Company’s first medicine Bevyxxa® (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2017. The company is also working to advance two clinical programs for andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein designed to reverse the anticoagulant effect in patients treated with an oral or injectable Factor Xa inhibitor; and cerdulatinib, a SYK/JAK inhibitor in development to treat hematologic cancers. Portola's partnered program is focused on developing selective SYK inhibitors for inflammatory conditions. For more information, visit http://www.portola.com and follow the Company on Twitter @Portola_Pharma.







