CryoPort Selected To Support The Potential Commercial Launch Of Kite Pharma (KITE)'s CAR-T Therapy Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport (NASDAQ: CYRX, CYRXW) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), today announced that Kite Pharma has chosen Cryoport's industry-leading, advanced technology suite of cryogenic logistics solutions for the life sciences industry to support the potential commercial launch of its lead chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel), for the treatment of aggressive Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). The engagement is structured to support Kite throughout the lifecycle of axi-cel.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cryoport will provide logistics support throughout the United States in accordance with Kite's plans for patient adoption of axi-cel. Cryoport's advanced cryogenic logistics solutions are designed to meet all of Kite's expanding cryogenic logistics requirements, including the use of its Cryoport Express® shippers, SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System, Cryoportal logistics platform, which includes chain-of-condition and chain-of-custody monitoring and, 24/7 logistics support. Being selected to provide commercial logistics support for Kite's lead therapy candidate marks a significant scaling in Cryoport's relationship with Kite and the opportunity for increased revenues for Cryoport.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, stated, "Kite's CAR T-cell therapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma is based on pioneering science which uses the patients' own immune cells to treat cancers. It offers hope to patients who previously had no other option left. We are delighted to be chosen to support the expected launch of this groundbreaking new therapy. Working with Kite to support its commercialization of axi-cel is a milestone for Cryoport. It also confirms our reputation as the logistics partner of choice to the life sciences industry's efforts in immunotherapies, which are leading the way in the development of a vast array of therapies."

In 2016, Cryoport and Kite expanded the agreement between the companies to support Kite's trials for its clinical stage therapies. Today, Cryoport provides cryogenic logistics support for six additional clinical stage therapies by Kite Pharma.

On an industrywide basis, Cryoport currently supports over 140 clinical trials for its biopharma clients, 17 of which are in Phase III.

Cryoport is the life sciences industry's most trusted global provider of cold chain logistics solutions for temperature-sensitive life sciences commodities, serving the biopharmaceutical market with leading-edge logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as regenerative medicine, including immunotherapies, stem cells and CAR-T cells. Cryoport's solutions are used by points-of-care, CRO's, central laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, manufacturers, university researchers et al; as well as the reproductive medicine market, primarily in IVF and surrogacy; and the animal health market, primarily in the areas of vaccines and reproduction. Cryoport's proprietary Cryoport Express® Shippers, Cryoportal Logistics Management Platform, leading-edge SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System and geo-sensing technology, paired with unparalleled cold chain logistics expertise and 24/7 client support, make Cryoport the end-to-end cold chain logistics partner that the industry trusts.

