Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Names Paul Reider Country Manager And Joins Innovative Medicines Canada To Drive Development And Delivery Of Key Therapies

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Inc., an affiliate of Ipsen SA (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY), an emerging global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has joined the Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) and appointed Paul Reider as Country Manager, effective immediately, to further strengthen its commitment to patient-driven research and innovation in Canada. Through this strategic membership with IMC and new leadership appointment, Ipsen will further its commitment to meeting the needs of patients with rare and serious diseases throughout Canada.

"This is a new chapter for Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada, as we join forces with IMC to advance innovative medicines under Paul's leadership. Ipsen shares in IMC's mission of ensuring that Canadians have access to important treatments, and we look forward to working with this important organization to meet the needs of patients living with rare and serious diseases in Canada," said Cynthia Schwalm, President, North American Commercial Operations, Ipsen.

"We are pleased to welcome Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada into the association,'' said Innovative Medicines Canada President Pamela Fralick. "We are looking forward to working with this new member to establish a refreshed dialogue with all healthcare stakeholders on ways to ensure Canadians get the medicines they need, when they need them while ensuring system sustainability and economic growth for Canada."

In addition to forging partnerships across Canada's healthcare ecosystem with key organizations like IMC, Reider will oversee Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada's operations across all therapeutic areas and will report directly into Cynthia Schwalm, President, North American Commercial Operations, Ipsen. He will continue to serve as an integral member of both the North American and Global Leadership Teams.

"I am honored to join the Ipsen team in Canada and lead the next phase of our growth in this critical market. As highlighted by our new membership with IMC, we are actively expanding our relationships across Canada in an effort to maintain an unwavering focus on our patients and customers in this important market," said Paul Reider, Country Manager, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada. "I look forward to partnering with our colleagues in North America and globally to drive innovation and deliver solutions as ONE Ipsen."

Reider's appointment as Country Manager of Canada follows the promotion of former Country Manager Lyndal Walker to an international assignment as Chief of Staff to Harout Semerjian, EVP, President Specialty Care International and Global Franchises, where she will support Ipsen's global commercial efforts. "I also want to thank Lyndal for her leadership and contributions to Ipsen's growth in Canada," added Schwalm.

Prior to this role, Reider served as Vice President, Franchise Head Endocrinology and Oncology since 2015, where he led Ipsen North America's largest franchise in terms of revenue and team members. During his two years in this role, Reider grew the Franchise's net revenue to $247 million in 2016, a 283 percent increase over 2014. Reider received his bachelor's degree in business administration and MBA from Bowling Green State University.



About Ipsen

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. The group develops and commercializes innovative medicines in three key therapeutic areas - Oncology, Neurosciences and Rare Diseases. Its commitment to oncology is exemplified through its growing portfolio of key therapies for prostate cancer, neuroendocrine tumors, renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic cancer. Ipsen also has a well-established Consumer Healthcare business. With total sales close to 1.6 billion in 2016, Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in over 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30 countries. Ipsen's R&D is focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms located in the heart of the leading biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Paris-Saclay, France; Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). The Group has about 5,100 employees worldwide. Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the United States through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.

About Ipsen Canada

Located in Mississauga, Ontario, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada, Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of Ipsen and an integrated business unit within North America. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Inc. thrives on teamwork and collaboration, and encourages its employees to innovate. A vital part of the company culture is its close tie with its corporate headquarters in Basking Ridge and Paris, a tie that provides employees with a rich global perspective and a broadened awareness of international cultures and business practices. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada Inc. encourages employees to share best practices, rewards team players, and facilitates and fosters collaboration within its staff. Every person on its staff is important, and their ideas and insights are critical to Ipsen's success in Canada and globally. Ipsen is driven by accountability to customers and patients, and strives for operational excellence and innovation. For more information on Ipsen, please visit www.ipsen.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on the Group's management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein.

