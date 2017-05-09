Innovative Medicines Canada Welcomes Akcea Therapeutics Canada And Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada As Its Newest Members

OTTAWA, Sept. 5, 2017 /CNW/ - Building on the strengths of Canada's life sciences sector, Innovative Medicines Canada is pleased to announce two new members: Akcea Therapeutics Canada and Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada.

"Akcea Therapeutics Canada and Ipsen Biophamaceuticals Canada are joining us at a crucial time when we are committed to establishing a refreshed dialogue with all healthcare stakeholders on ways to ensure Canadians get the medicines they need when they need them, while ensuring system sustainability and economic growth for the country," said Innovative Medicines Canada President Pamela Fralick.

After opening its headquarters in Ontario in April more than two years ago, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada has grown to nearly 50 staff and is determined to further strengthen its commitment to patient-driven research and innovation in Canada. "We have been benefiting from Ontario's vibrant biotechnology ecosystem to develop innovative therapies to help Canadian patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases, and become global leaders in the areas of neurology, endocrinology and oncology. Leveraging Innovative Medicines Canada's great leadership, it is our goal to continue contributing to the broader life sciences community and help further strengthen the climate for innovation," said Paul Reider, Country Manager, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada.

Akcea Therapeutics Canada, which focuses on helping patients living with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders, is also benefiting from Canada's innovative life sciences sector. In fact, many of the patients enrolled in Akcea's recently completed APPROACH study of volanesorsen were from Canada. "Innovation is the lifeblood of our organization and the presence of leading hospitals with globally-recognized clinical research capabilities were key factors in our decision to come to Canada," said Jared Rhines, General Manager, Akcea Therapeutics Canada.

All members of Innovative Medicines Canada are bound by the association's Code of Ethical Practices, which encompass the highest standards of professional ethics in the world.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE MEDICINES CANADA

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

ABOUT AKCEA THERAPEUTICS CANADA

Akcea Therapeutics Canada is a subsidiary of Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. and an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Additional information about Akcea is available at www.akceatx.com.

ABOUT IPSEN BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CANADA

Ipsen is a global specialty-driven biopharmaceutical group focused on innovation and specialty care. At Ipsen, we focus our resources, investments, and energy on discovering, developing, and commercializing new therapeutic options for oncologic, neurologic, and endocrine diseases. Located in Mississauga, Ontario, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada, Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of Ipsen and an integrated business unit within North America. For more information on Ipsen, please visit www.ipsen.ca.

SOURCE Innovative Medicines Canada