Federal Court Orders ThermoLife's Patent Infringement Cases Against Hi-Tech Pharmacal (HITK) And Jared Wheat To Resume

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoLife International, LLC has announced that the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia recently lifted its stay of ThermoLife's patent infringement suits against Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its owner, Jared Wheat. Thermolife - a world leader in nitrate technology with a global portfolio of 27 patents having more than 450 issued claims relating to the use of nitrates in dietary supplements has asserted infringement of multiple of these patents against Hi-Tech.

The Court's August 7, 2017 orders lifting the previously-entered stays follow ThermoLife's lengthy reexamination proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office involving 10 ThermoLife nitrate technology-related patents, which concluded with the Patent Office issuing over 350 claims in the reexamined patents, including 181 new claims.

ThermoLife developed its creatine nitrate technology to offer consumers the health and performance benefits of nitrates while at the same time improving upon the physiological properties of creatine and other amino acids. These improvements include substantial enhancements in solubility, stability, and dissolution. Some of most reputable and successful sports nutrition companies now license this technology from ThermoLife.

Ron Kramer, the President and CEO of ThermoLife said, "ThermoLife's patented creatine nitrate technology is prominently featured in some of world's best-selling dietary supplements. We believe strongly in our issued patent portfolio covering this technology and will not hesitate to enforce these rights against companies we believe have willfully infringed these patents, including Hi-Tech."

Along with Hi-Tech and Jared Wheat, ThermoLife's lawsuits have named several retailers and distributors of Hi-Tech's products, including A1 Supplements, Muscle Foods USA, Supplement Central, and Supplement Warehouse.

About ThermoLife International, LLC

Founded in 1998, ThermoLife is a world leader in patented ingredients and technology for use in dietary supplements, specializing in nitrate technology. ThermoLife has a global patent portfolio of 27 patents spanning more than 25 countries including more than 450 issued claims related to the use of nitrates in dietary supplements. ThermoLife collaborates with leading manufacturers in the sports nutrition and supplement industry to offer superior patent-protected products to end users.

www.NO3-T.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-court-orders-thermolifes-patent-infringement-cases-against-hi-tech-pharmaceuticals-and-jared-wheat-to-resume-300513606.html

SOURCE ThermoLife International, LLC