Henry Schein (HSIC), Its Supplier Partners, And Team Schein Members To Donate $500,000 To Aid Hurricane Harvey Recovery Efforts

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners, today announced that the Company, its supplier partners, and Team Schein Members will donate $500,000 in cash and health care products to relief organizations working in affected areas throughout Texas and Louisiana.

"We will not soon forget the scenes of devastation this storm has visited upon southeast Texas and Louisiana, and we will long remember the scenes of heroism and sacrifice that will define its recovery," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "With thousands of residents displaced and in need of essential health care and hygiene products, it is crucial that the private sector work with industry partners to leverage our collective strengths to mobilize support for those most in need. Team Schein is committed to providing relief organizations with the health care supplies they need to support public health, so community members can get back on their feet and begin to rebuild."

In response to the catastrophic damage, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.an independent public charity dedicated to increasing access to care throughout the worldopened the Henry Schein Cares Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund (Fund) to raise money for relief efforts. Henry Schein, Inc., will match Team Schein Member donations to the Fund up to $50,000 and will also donate much-needed medical supplies (e.g. gloves, gauze, bandages, hand sanitizer, toothpaste and mouthwash, vitamins, and syringes) to relief organizations, bringing the total initial commitment to $500,000. Organizations receiving cash and product donations include:

Americares

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston - Houston

- Direct Relief International

Heart to Heart International

Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston

IsraAID

Islamic Society of Greater Houston

LDS Philanthropies

Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association, Greatest Need Fund

The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod

National Dental Association

Texas A&M Foundation, Veterinary Emergency Disaster Fund

Texas Association of Community Health Centers

Texas Dental Association Relief Fund

Texas Equine Veterinary Association Foundation

Texas Medical Association Foundation Harvey Disaster Relief Fund

Texas Veterinary Medical Foundation Disaster Relief Fund

"Across our dental, animal health, and medical businesses, we will continue to identify constituents in need of assistance. We encourage our Team Schein Members and supplier partners to continue sharing information about those in need so we can maximize our impact," added Bergman.

Individuals or companies wishing to contribute to the Henry Schein Cares Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund can make a financial or product donation. Credit card donations can be made through the Henry Schein Cares Foundation Web site, www.hscaresfoundation.org (click the "donate button" to be directed to an online credit card processing page, and select "Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund" for the gift designation.) Those who wish to contribute by check should make the check payable to "Henry Schein Cares Foundation" with "Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund" noted in the memo of the check, and send it to Kate Sorrillo at Henry Schein, Inc., 135 Duryea Road, E-310, Melville, NY 11747. Donations to the Henry Schein Cares Foundation are tax deductible in the United States.

In addition to its philanthropic efforts, the Henry Schein disaster relief hotline remains open for dentists, physicians, and veterinarians who experience operational, logistical, or financial issues as a result of the storm. The toll-free number for all Henry Schein customers 800-999-9729 is operational from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Customers can also access the Company's Recovery Guide for Office-Based Practitioners, which offers guidance and links to resources inside and outside of Henry Schein that can help accelerate the process of getting a business back to full production.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. "Helping Health Happen Blog" is a platform for health care professionals to share their volunteer experiences delivering assistance to those in need globally. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit our blog: www.helpinghealthhappen.org.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental, medical, and animal health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is the world's largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care sites. A Fortune 500® Company and a member of the S&P 500® and the Nasdaq 100® indexes, Henry Schein employs more than 21,000 Team Schein Members and serves more than 1 million customers.

The company offers a comprehensive selection of products and services, including value-added solutions for operating efficient practices and delivering high-quality care. Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items. The company also offers its customers exclusive, innovative technology solutions, including practice management software and e-commerce solutions, as well as a broad range of financial services.

Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., Henry Schein has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The company's sales reached a record $11.6 billion in 2016, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 15 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995. For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

