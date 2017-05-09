Neovasc (NVC)'s Reducer System Reviewed In European Heart Journal

Review serves to update clinicians as to current evidence and future perspectives on the optimal utilization of this innovative technology

VANCOUVER, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced the European Heart Journal published a clinical review of its Neovasc Reducer ("Reducer") device for the treatment of refractory/persistent angina pectoris, a common and disabling medical condition, and a major public health problem that affects millions of patients worldwide. The European Heart Journal is the official general cardiology journal of the European Society of Cardiology.

Refractory angina is a common and disabling clinical condition, and a major public health problem, which affects patients' quality of life, and has a significant impact upon health care resources. Persistent angina is common not only in patients who are not good candidates for revascularization, but also in patients following successful revascularization.

"Angina often persists following revascularization. The prevalence of this 'persistent' angina is as high as 25% after 1 year, and up to 45% after 3 years following revascularization," reported Dr. Maayan Konigstein, Department of Cardiology, Tel-Aviv Medical Center.

The coronary sinus Reducer is a novel technology designed to reduce disabling symptoms and improve quality of life of patients suffering from refractory angina. This clinical review serves to update the clinician as to current evidence and future perspectives of the optimal utilization of this innovative technology.

"At present, accumulating evidence supports the clinical benefit of the Reducer in significantly alleviating symptoms of angina in 70-80% of patients with obstructive Coronary Artery Disease who are not candidates for revascularization," commented Alexei Marko, CEO of Neovasc. "This type of dramatic results, along with a simple, safe and straightforward procedure, are underpinning Reducer's commercial success in Europe. With more than 500 cases performed to date, Reducer's impact in alleviating pain and improving quality of life continues to draw the attention of the medical community."

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow in the heart's circulatory system, thereby increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina which is not currently available in the United States and has been available in Europe since 2015 and the Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under investigation in the United States, Canada and Europe. The Company also sells a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products including transcatheter heart valves. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

