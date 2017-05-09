Resverlogix (RVX.TO) Closes Extension Of Maturity Date Of Loan And Announces Private Placement

CALGARY, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX:RVX) announced today that it has closed the previously announced extension of the Company's loan. The maturity date of the $68.8 million loan has been extended to December 26, 2017 on the terms and conditions that were announced on August 28, 2017.

The Company also announced a private placement of 3,000,000 equity units at a price of $1.50 per unit, whereby each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable at a price of $1.50 per share for a period of 4 years from the closing of the offering. The units will be subject to a four-month hold period. The Company has accepted subscriptions for the full amount of the offering and closing is scheduled to occur on or about September 7, 2017, subject only to receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The private placement is unrelated to the potential strategic transaction recently announced by the Company.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund research and development activities, including but not limited to, clinical trial activities related to the Phase 3 BETonMACE trial, general and administrative expenses, working capital needs and other general corporate purposes.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is the first and only BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET protein called BRD4. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is the only selective BET bromodomain inhibitor in human clinical trials. Apabetalone is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and is expected to be initiated in a Phase 2a kidney dialysis trial designed to evaluate biomarker changes and safety parameters in up to 30 patients with end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward looking information relating to a private placement of equity units and the use of proceeds therefrom, and the potential role of apabetalone in the treatment of CVD, DM, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis, neurodegenerative disease, Fabry disease, peripheral artery disease and other orphan diseases. Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

