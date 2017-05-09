Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement For Invokana And Vokanamet In Selected European Economic Area Countries

BEERSE, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (“Janssen”) entered into an exclusive
distribution agreement for INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) and
VOKANAMET® (a fixed-dose combination of canagliflozin and
metformin) in countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) and
Switzerland where the products have obtained Pricing and Reimbursement
Approvals. The agreement with Mundipharma Medical Company
(“Mundipharma”) became effective on 21st August 2017 in all
concerned countries except in the UK and Italy where the agreement will
become effective on 16 September.
Additional EEA countries may be added to this agreement after gaining
local Pricing and Reimbursement Approvals.
As a result of this agreement, Mundipharma becomes the exclusive
distributor for both products in the concerned countries, with exclusive
rights to promote, distribute, and sell the products through its network
of independent associated companies.
Janssen’s affiliate, Janssen-Cilag International NV, remains Marketing
Authorisation Holder (MAH) in the concerned countries (for Switzerland
Janssen-Cilag AG remains MAH). Under the agreement, Janssen maintains
manufacturing responsibilities and will continue to be responsible for
certain regulatory activities, including Marketing Authorisation updates
and pharmacovigilance in close collaboration with Mundipharma and its
associated companies.
“We at Janssen are committed to providing the best possible outcomes
for people with type 2 diabetes and to ensuring Invokana and Vokanamet
get to the people who may benefit from it the most. We believe that by
drawing on the strengths and complementarities of both companies, we
will be able to do this even more effectively in the best interest of
patients living with type 2 diabetes,” said Cyril Titeux, Vice
President, Strategy and Organisation EMEA.
INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) is a member of a more recent class
of drugs known as sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors and
was first approved in the European Union in November 2013. Canagliflozin
is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes,
to improve glycaemic control, where diet and exercise do not provide
adequate glycaemic control either as monotherapy (when the use of
metformin is contra-indicated or not suitable) or as add-on therapy.
VOKANAMET® (a fixed-dose combination of canagliflozin and
metformin) is approved in the European Union to improve glycaemic
control of adult patients with type 2 diabetes and, combines two oral
glucose-lowering medicinal products with different and complementary
mechanisms of action.
Healthcare professionals, patient advocacy representatives and employees
at both companies are being informed about this exclusive distribution
agreement in the concerned countries.
Although the time needed for the implementation of this distribution
agreement and transfer of inventories may vary country by country,
depending on local regulatory procedures, both companies are diligently
working together to ensure a smooth transition with continued
availability of the products for customers and patients who need them.
NOTES TO EDITORS
The European Economic Area (EEA) countries where INVOKANA®
(canagliflozin) and VOKANAMET® (a fixed-dose combination of
canagliflozin and metformin) currently have Pricing and Reimbursement
Approvals are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark,
Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden,
Switzerland, and UK.
Additional EEA countries may be added to the territory covered by this
exclusive distribution agreement pending termination of other existing
distribution agreements such as in Greece, Malta and Cyprus, or after
gaining Pricing and Reimbursement Approvals.
About canagliflozin
In 2013,
INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) was approved in the European Union
for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), to
improve glycaemic control either as a monotherapy or add-on therapy. The
European approval of canagliflozin was based on a comprehensive global
Phase 3 clinical trial programme, which enrolled 10,285 patients in nine
studies.1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10
INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) is a prescription medicine used
alongside diet and exercise to lower blood sugar in adults with type 2
diabetes. INVOKANA® is not for people with type 1 diabetes or
with diabetic ketoacidosis (increased ketones indicated in blood or
urine). INVOKANA® is not licensed for children under 18 years
of age. INVOKANA® does not have an indication for CV risk
reduction.
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates have rights to
canagliflozin through a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
Corporation. Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliates have
marketing rights in Africa, parts of Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle
East, New Zealand, North America and South America.
INVOKANA® is approved as a single agent in Aruba, Australia,
Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican
Republic, El Salvador, the European Union (28 countries), Guatemala,
Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Israel, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon,
Liechtenstein, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Norway, Panama, Paraguay,
Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea,
Switzerland, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and the United States.
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies
At
the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, we are
working to create a world without disease. Transforming lives by finding
new and better ways to prevent, intercept, treat and cure disease
inspires us. We bring together the best minds and pursue the most
promising science. We are Janssen. We collaborate with the world for the
health of everyone in it. Learn more at www.janssen.com/emea.
Follow us on www.twitter.com/JanssenEMEA
for our latest news.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding distribution
plans and availability of INVOKANA® and
VOKANAMET®. The reader is cautioned not to rely
on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on
current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise,
actual results could vary materially from the expectations and
projections of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, any of the other Janssen
Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of commercial
success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including
technological advances, new products and patents attained by
competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns
resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behaviour
and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and
services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global
health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A
further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other
factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K
for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2017, including under “Item 1A.
Risk Factors,” its most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q,
including in the section captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding
Forward-Looking Statements,” and the company's subsequent filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are
available online at www.sec.gov,
www.jnj.com
or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical
Companies and Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking
statement as a result of new information or future events or
developments.
