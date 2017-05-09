AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Announces Departure Of Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS)(TSX: AEZS) (the “Company”) announced today the departure of the Company’s Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer, Geneviéve Lemaire, effective on or before September 30, 2017.

The Company is currently reviewing its resource requirements with respect to its finance department and has commenced a search for Ms. Lemaire's replacement as principal financial officer.

The Company thanks Ms. Lemaire for her contributions and wishes her success in her future endeavors.

