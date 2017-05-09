AEterna Zentaris (AEZS) Announces Departure Of Vice President, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS)(TSX: AEZS) (the “Company”)
announced today the departure of the Company’s Vice President, Finance &
Chief Accounting Officer, Geneviéve Lemaire, effective on or before
September 30, 2017.
The Company is currently reviewing its resource requirements with
respect to its finance department and has commenced a search for Ms.
Lemaire's replacement as principal financial officer.
The Company thanks Ms. Lemaire for her contributions and wishes her
success in her future endeavors.
About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.
Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in
developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical therapies. We are
engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products
for others. We recently resubmitted an NDA to the FDA seeking approval
of Macrilen™, an internally developed compound. The focus of
our business development efforts is the acquisition of licenses to
products that are relevant to our therapeutic areas of focus. We also
intend to license out certain commercial rights of internally developed
products to licensees in non-U.S. territories where such out-licensing
would enable us to ensure development, registration and launch of our
product candidates. Our goal is to become a growth-oriented specialty
biopharmaceutical company by pursuing successful development and
commercialization of our product portfolio, achieving successful
commercial presence and growth, while consistently delivering value to
our shareholders, employees and the medical providers and patients who
will benefit from our products. For more information, visit www.aezsinc.com.
