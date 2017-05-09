MACROGEN Established Its Branch In Spain, Strengthening Localization Service In Europe

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macrogen Inc. (CEO Hyon-yong Chong, www.macrogen.com)
(KOSDAQ:038290), a precision medicine biotechnology company, announced
on Sept. 4 that it will begin providing localization service in
September at its branch in Madrid, Spain.
The
Spanish branch of Macrogen was established last December following
its first European branch in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This branch will
provide quick and customer-friendly services to Southern Europe and the
MENA (Middle East and North Africa) area to meet the rising demand.
Macrogen is the world’s first genome sequencing company to establish an
overseas branch in Spain and provide localization services.
The
Spanish branch of Macrogen has been providing a trial service to
existing customers in Southern Europe and the MENA area since February
and will provide regular services in the second half of the year.
Approximately 1,800 research institutions, as of the end of August, have
utilized Macrogen’s services.
Macrogen’s CEO Hyon-yong Chong stated, “It is difficult for the existing
branch in the Netherlands to support all customers in Europe because of
the increasing demand from European customers.” He added, “Customers of
Northern Europe will be able to use the Netherlands branch, while
customers of Southern Europe and the MENA area will be able to quickly
and conveniently access Macrogen’s industry-leading genome sequencing
services through the Spanish branch.”
Macrogen is continuously establishing a “global genome center network”
in important overseas locations in a localization strategy to provide
quicker and customer-friendly services. In addition to the recently
opened branch in Spain, Macrogen has been stably operating the services
in the USA (Rockville, Md., New York, Boston) since 2005, Japan (Tokyo,
Kyoto) since 2007, the Netherlands (Amsterdam) since 2008, Oceania
(Sydney, Australia) since 2013, and Singapore since 2016.
The
Spanish branch of Macrogen is planning to host a customer
appreciation event that includes special monthly gifts to their best
customers from September to the end of the year to celebrate their
official service launch in Southern Europe and the MENA area.
Contact Us for Services
Macrogen Spain
+34-911-138-378 info-spain@macrogen.com
Avda.
Sur del Aeropuerto, 28, 28042 Madrid, Spain