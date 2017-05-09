PKU: Pre-Clinical Kinetic Data Showing Prolonged Release Of Amino Acids Thanks To The Innovative Physiomimic Technology By APR Applied Pharma Research S.A. Presented At The 13th ICIEM Congress (September 5th-8th, Rio De Janeiro)

BALERNA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss independent
developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products,
announces today the results of a pre-clinical kinetic study showing a
physiological absorption of clinically relevant groups of amino acids
(AAs) thanks to the application of the patented Physiomimic™ drug
delivery Technology platform. APR’s innovative product is
intended to be used for the management of patients with
phenylketonuria (PKU).
The results of the investigation indicate that the Physiomimic™
Technology by APR is able to modify the release of clinically relevant
AAs by lowering and retarding their absorption profiles if compared to
the same mix of amino acids without the application of the technology. Also
remarkable is that the kinetic profile of the AAs engineered with the
Physiomimic™ Technology resembles that of casein - a reference food
protein known to have a prolonged absorption profile.
The study suggests that APR’s advanced formulation of AAs has the
potential of contributing to maintain Phenylalanine (“PHE”) levels
within the recommended ranges, with less prominent fluctuations of
PHE levels over time, thanks to a prolonged release of the AAs in the
gut, which is thought to allow a more efficient utilization of the
absorbed amino acids, PHE included.
Furthermore, the
Physiomimic™ Technology has the ability of remarkably masking their
taste and odor, with potential positive consequences on aftertaste for
an exceptionally palatable product.
The outcome of the pre-clinical study will be presented in an oral
presentation (Gut Microbiota and Human Metabolism” Thursday
September 7th 2017, 11.00-12.30) during
the 13th International Congress of Inborn Errors of
Metabolism in Rio de Janeiro on September 5 - 8, 2017 (ICIEM 2017). A
poster will also illustrate the results of the application of the
innovative Physiomimic™ Technology (Attended Poster Session Wednesday
September 6th 17:30 – 20:00) to amino acids
for PKU.
“For the first time, the application of a pharmaceutical drug
delivery technology platform to a Medical Food leads to a real change in
PKU management.” Paolo Galfetti, CEO of Applied Pharma Research,
states. “Since data show that there are still open issues in the
management of PKU, we developed the Physiomimic™ Technology with the aim
of meaningfully contributing to fulfill significant unmet needs of this
disorder, providing patients, Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) and care
givers with a product that would deliver amino acids in a physiological
manner, whilst being very palatable and thus significantly improving
patient compliance”.
“The development plan to characterize our innovative product for PKU
is robust, - adds Giorgio Reiner, Corporate Director R&D of Applied
Pharma Research – “with the next major step being a clinical
kinetic study in human volunteers as a proof of concept of the prolonged
release of Amino Acids and their consequent physiological
absorption. Other pre-clinical studies as well as clinical
evidences will reinforce the scientific profile of our proprietary
technology and product to help us continue this journey.”
On October 5th-8th, APR will also sponsor the 31st
E.S. PKU Conference (European Society for Phenylketonuria and Allied
Disorders Treated as Phenylketonuria), in Hell, Norway continuing to
contribute to the advancement of the management of this rare disorder.
About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.
APR is a Swiss,
independent developer of science driven, patent protected Healthcare
products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses science driven,
value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in
selected therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR is
currently focused on 2 (two) areas: (i) internally developed and
financed (alone or together with our co-development partners)
proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies
for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by
offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service
arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded
products marketed in all major markets combined with a compelling
pipeline of products at different stage of development. APR has entered
into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies,
in over 70 countries with international sales on a worldwide basis.
About Phenylketonuria or PKU
Phenylketonuria or PKU is a
rare, genetic, recessive metabolic disorder affecting about 50.000
people worldwide. PKU is characterized by the deficiency or the
malfunctioning of a liver enzyme needed to process phenylalanine
(“PHE”), an essential amino acid found in most protein-containing food.
Excessive amounts of PHE in the bloodstream become toxic to the brain,
impairing the normal development of the central nervous system. If not
properly treated, PKU leads to severe, non-recoverable mental
retardation and major cognitive disabilities. PKU can only be treated
through a strict, life-long, low-protein (low-PHE) dietetic treatment
combined with a daily assumption of low-protein modified foods and
Medical Food which provides PHE-free amino acids and other important
nutrients, needed due to the dietary restrictions of PKU patients.
For more information about Physiomimic™ Technology, please visit: www.apr.ch/apr-pharma-products/medical-prescription/genetic-metabolic-disease/
For
press releases and other company information visit: www.apr.ch