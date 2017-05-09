American Diabetes Association And Good Measures Collaborate To Prevent And Delay Type 2 Diabetes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The
American Diabetes Association® and Good
Measures, LLC today announced a new collaboration to help prevent
and delay the onset of type 2 diabetes in the more than 84 million
Americans currently living with prediabetes. Good Measures will offer an
innovative Diabetes
Prevention Program that combines the authority of the American
Diabetes Association, a national leader in the fight against diabetes,
with the power of Good Measures’ patented nutrition science technology
and broad clinical and behavior change expertise.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Good Measures because they have the
clinical expertise and capabilities to support anyone living with
prediabetes, as well as a robust technology platform to seamlessly
support those enrolled in their nationally recognized Diabetes
Prevention Program,” explained Jonathan Webb, vice president of
corporate alliances and grants at the American Diabetes Association.
“Good Measures will help us reach those who want to prevent or delay the
onset of type 2 diabetes.”
The Good Measures team is equally enthusiastic about working with the
American Diabetes Association. “The American Diabetes Association is a
trusted partner in the fight against diabetes,” said Good Measures
Chairman and CEO George Bennett. “It is an honor to work with this
highly regarded organization to help people prevent and delay this
costly and complicated disease.”
The Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program, which is recognized by
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), differs from other
technology-based programs. It combines advanced technology, digital
engagement, and lifestyle coaches with deep clinical
expertise—registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, and
registered nurses—to deliver the program and provide individualized
coaching. Good Measures’ technology tracks food intake, physical
activity, and weight; it also gives participants personalized digital
interactions and meal recommendations based on their preferences,
individual nutrition needs, and progress. Notably, the trusted content
and guidelines provided by the American Diabetes Association are a key
part of the Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program.
More than one in three U.S. adults have prediabetes, and 15 to 30
percent of those individuals may develop type 2 diabetes within five
years if they do not take preventive measures such as losing weight and
exercising, according to the CDC.
To find out more about how you can prevent or lower the risk of
developing type 2 diabetes, contact: 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or
visit www.diabetes.org
and www.goodmeasures.com/diabetes.
About Good Measures
Good Measures is a Limited Liability
Corporation (LLC) headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm
combines the clinical expertise of registered dietitians, certified
diabetes educators, exercise physiologists, and other clinicians with
highly differentiated online and mobile tools and services that support
behavior change related to eating and exercise. The mission of the firm
is to help employers, health plans, physician practices, hospitals, and
individuals cost-effectively improve lifestyle habits related to eating
and exercise. Good Measures is a CDC-recognized provider of the Diabetes
Prevention Program. Find us on Facebook (Good
Measures), Twitter (@goodmeasures),
and LinkedIn.
About the American Diabetes Association
More than 30 million
Americans have diabetes, and every 21 seconds another person is
diagnosed with diabetes. The American Diabetes Association Association
is the global authority on diabetes and since 1940 has been committed to
its mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all
people affected by diabetes. To tackle this global public health crisis,
the Association drives discovery in research to treat, manage and
prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises
voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and provides support and
advocacy for people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing
diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them. For more
information, please call the American Diabetes Association at
1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org.
Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish.
Find us on Facebook (American
Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn)
and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).