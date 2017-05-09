American Diabetes Association And Good Measures Collaborate To Prevent And Delay Type 2 Diabetes

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Diabetes Association® and Good Measures, LLC today announced a new collaboration to help prevent and delay the onset of type 2 diabetes in the more than 84 million Americans currently living with prediabetes. Good Measures will offer an innovative Diabetes Prevention Program that combines the authority of the American Diabetes Association, a national leader in the fight against diabetes, with the power of Good Measures’ patented nutrition science technology and broad clinical and behavior change expertise.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Good Measures because they have the clinical expertise and capabilities to support anyone living with prediabetes, as well as a robust technology platform to seamlessly support those enrolled in their nationally recognized Diabetes Prevention Program,” explained Jonathan Webb, vice president of corporate alliances and grants at the American Diabetes Association. “Good Measures will help us reach those who want to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes.”

The Good Measures team is equally enthusiastic about working with the American Diabetes Association. “The American Diabetes Association is a trusted partner in the fight against diabetes,” said Good Measures Chairman and CEO George Bennett. “It is an honor to work with this highly regarded organization to help people prevent and delay this costly and complicated disease.”

The Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program, which is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), differs from other technology-based programs. It combines advanced technology, digital engagement, and lifestyle coaches with deep clinical expertise—registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, and registered nurses—to deliver the program and provide individualized coaching. Good Measures’ technology tracks food intake, physical activity, and weight; it also gives participants personalized digital interactions and meal recommendations based on their preferences, individual nutrition needs, and progress. Notably, the trusted content and guidelines provided by the American Diabetes Association are a key part of the Good Measures Diabetes Prevention Program.

More than one in three U.S. adults have prediabetes, and 15 to 30 percent of those individuals may develop type 2 diabetes within five years if they do not take preventive measures such as losing weight and exercising, according to the CDC.

To find out more about how you can prevent or lower the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, contact: 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit www.diabetes.org and www.goodmeasures.com/diabetes.

About Good Measures

Good Measures is a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC) headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The firm combines the clinical expertise of registered dietitians, certified diabetes educators, exercise physiologists, and other clinicians with highly differentiated online and mobile tools and services that support behavior change related to eating and exercise. The mission of the firm is to help employers, health plans, physician practices, hospitals, and individuals cost-effectively improve lifestyle habits related to eating and exercise. Good Measures is a CDC-recognized provider of the Diabetes Prevention Program. Find us on Facebook (Good Measures), Twitter (@goodmeasures), and LinkedIn.

About the American Diabetes Association

More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, and every 21 seconds another person is diagnosed with diabetes. The American Diabetes Association Association is the global authority on diabetes and since 1940 has been committed to its mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. To tackle this global public health crisis, the Association drives discovery in research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and provides support and advocacy for people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them. For more information, please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).