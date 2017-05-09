Kymeta Receives Commercial Authorization From FCC And Ofcom

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta Corporation has received blanket authorization from the FCC for
commercial distribution of 11,000 of its KyWay™ terminals in the United
States. This is the first-ever blanket license issued by the FCC for an
electronically-steered, beam-forming flat panel antenna terminal, a
significant milestone for the satellite communications industry
at-large. It is also the first-ever blanket license issued by the FCC
for any vehicle-mounted earth station terminal. Kymeta also received an
indefinite-term, unlimited installation commercial license from the UK
regulatory agency, Ofcom. Kymeta KyWay terminals will be available under
these licenses for land mobile, maritime, and fixed IoT applications.
The FCC’s blanket license will allow Kymeta—the company delivering on
the promise of global, mobile connectivity—to operate 5,000
vehicle-mounted earth stations (VMEs), 5,000 fixed IoT installations,
and 1,000 maritime earth stations on vessels (ESVs).
The implications for maritime, IoT and the automotive industry in the
United States is significant. “This is the first time
electronically-steered, beam-forming flat panel antenna terminals have
been given blanket authorization by the FCC,” said Nathan Kundtz, CEO
and President of Kymeta. “The satellite spectrum has 5,000 times the
capacity of all terrestrial networks, and that means that connected
cars, construction sites, vessels, rail, buses, and other traditionally
difficult-to-connect industries are now going to have the opportunity
for uninterrupted access wherever they are, and wherever they go.”
The company also received authorization from Ofcom to provide service to
an unlimited number of vehicle-mounted, shipboard and IoT installations
in the United Kingdom. This authorization from a European Conference of
Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT) and Electronic
Communications Committee (ECC) member country is an important milestone.
Ofcom’s compliance with ECC decisions regarding ESVs means that Kymeta
installations under this authority are granted free circulation in the
48 CEPT member countries.
“Free circulation in European waters means one less hurdle to overcome
in the regulatory approval process,” said Håkan Olsson, Vice President
of Maritime at Kymeta. “Ofcom and FCC approvals are major milestones as
they enable seamless connectivity in the US, Caribbean and Europe—the
most populated areas for satellite communication. We expect regulatory
bodies for the rest of the world to follow suit shortly.”
Kundtz is excited about Kymeta’s future as commercial licensing
authorizations in the US and the UK position the company for future
approvals, taking it one step closer to providing uninterrupted mobile
satellite communications to the world. “The complete Kymeta solution
makes connectivity as available as the sky,” said Kundtz. “The best way
to think about our antenna is that it’s like a pizza box that delivers
connectivity. All you need to do is take it outside, turn it on, and
you’re connected. It’s the magic pizza box that delivers the internet,
and these approvals are helping us to deliver on our promise of global,
mobile communication.”
About Kymeta
What’s the missing link to connecting billions of people to high-speed
mobile access? Antennas. And Kymeta offers the world’s only
commercially-viable electronically-scanning satellite antennas and
terminals. Kymeta antennas and terminals deliver high-throughput
communications for land, sea, and air, making mobile connectivity as
available as a view of the sky. Plus, the world’s largest satellite
operator, Intelsat, has joined forces with Kymeta to deliver KALO global
access services that combine with Kymeta antennas and terminals to
provide revolutionary mobile connectivity. Without Kymeta mTenna™
technology, connecting and staying connected to all those new satellites
while on the move will be difficult, if not impossible.
If it moves, Kymeta will keep it connected. Anywhere.
For more information, visit kymetacorp.com and KALO.net.