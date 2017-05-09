Kymeta Receives Commercial Authorization From FCC And Ofcom

Kymeta receives first-ever FCC authorization for 11,000 electronically-steered, beam-forming flat panel antenna terminals in the United States, and unlimited Ofcom authorization for antenna installation in the United Kingdom

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta Corporation has received blanket authorization from the FCC for commercial distribution of 11,000 of its KyWay™ terminals in the United States. This is the first-ever blanket license issued by the FCC for an electronically-steered, beam-forming flat panel antenna terminal, a significant milestone for the satellite communications industry at-large. It is also the first-ever blanket license issued by the FCC for any vehicle-mounted earth station terminal. Kymeta also received an indefinite-term, unlimited installation commercial license from the UK regulatory agency, Ofcom. Kymeta KyWay terminals will be available under these licenses for land mobile, maritime, and fixed IoT applications.

The FCC’s blanket license will allow Kymeta—the company delivering on the promise of global, mobile connectivity—to operate 5,000 vehicle-mounted earth stations (VMEs), 5,000 fixed IoT installations, and 1,000 maritime earth stations on vessels (ESVs).

The implications for maritime, IoT and the automotive industry in the United States is significant. “This is the first time electronically-steered, beam-forming flat panel antenna terminals have been given blanket authorization by the FCC,” said Nathan Kundtz, CEO and President of Kymeta. “The satellite spectrum has 5,000 times the capacity of all terrestrial networks, and that means that connected cars, construction sites, vessels, rail, buses, and other traditionally difficult-to-connect industries are now going to have the opportunity for uninterrupted access wherever they are, and wherever they go.”

The company also received authorization from Ofcom to provide service to an unlimited number of vehicle-mounted, shipboard and IoT installations in the United Kingdom. This authorization from a European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT) and Electronic Communications Committee (ECC) member country is an important milestone. Ofcom’s compliance with ECC decisions regarding ESVs means that Kymeta installations under this authority are granted free circulation in the 48 CEPT member countries.

“Free circulation in European waters means one less hurdle to overcome in the regulatory approval process,” said Håkan Olsson, Vice President of Maritime at Kymeta. “Ofcom and FCC approvals are major milestones as they enable seamless connectivity in the US, Caribbean and Europe—the most populated areas for satellite communication. We expect regulatory bodies for the rest of the world to follow suit shortly.”

Kundtz is excited about Kymeta’s future as commercial licensing authorizations in the US and the UK position the company for future approvals, taking it one step closer to providing uninterrupted mobile satellite communications to the world. “The complete Kymeta solution makes connectivity as available as the sky,” said Kundtz. “The best way to think about our antenna is that it’s like a pizza box that delivers connectivity. All you need to do is take it outside, turn it on, and you’re connected. It’s the magic pizza box that delivers the internet, and these approvals are helping us to deliver on our promise of global, mobile communication.”

