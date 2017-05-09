Air Techniques Welcomes Sylvia Rochon As National Sales Manager, Canada

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of dental equipment, is pleased to welcome Sylvia Rochon as National Sales Manager, Canada.

Ms. Rochon is a graduate of Harvard University with a Bachelor’s degree in Administration. She joins Air Techniques with nearly 20 years of progressive experience and success with dental digital products. Most recently, she held the position of Regional Sales Manager, Eastern Canada at Dentsply Sirona, where she was responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities.

“We look forward to the impact that Sylvia will bring to Air Techniques in the Canadian market as we build our newly dedicated field sales team,” said Lou Guellnitz, Vice President of North American Sales. “Sylvia’s strong sales leadership and her digital equipment expertise will support our company’s future growth in the dental industry.”

“Air Techniques is a highly respected company in the dental industry,” Ms. Rochon stated. “I am excited to be part of the team and utilize my dental equipment experience and strong relationships within the Canadian dealer network to foster increased service and support to our customers.”

For more information on Air Techniques, please visit: www.airtechniques.com. Become a fan of Air Techniques on Facebook and follow the company on Twitter and Instagram.