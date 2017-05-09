Mainstay Medical (MSTY.PA) Announces Half Year Financial Results

|
Mainstay Medical International plc (Mainstay or the Company, Euronext Paris: MSTY.PA and ESM of the Irish Stock Exchange: MSTY.IE), a medical device company focused on bringing to market ReActiv8®, an implantable restorative neurostimulation system to treat disabling Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP), today announces the publication of its report for the Half Year ended 30 June 2017.
Peter Crosby, CEO of Mainstay, commented: “The ReActiv8-B Clinical Trial is a key step towards commercialization in the US, our most significant target market. The Trial is advancing well, and the enrollment rate has been accelerating as the number of active sites increased during 2017, and based on our experience to date, we anticipate enrollment will complete around the end of 2017, with results available in 2018.
“Meanwhile, we have begun commercialization of ReActiv8 in Europe. Following the first sale and implant in early 2017, our initial customers are gaining experience with ReActiv8 and we are working with them to help integrate it into their clinical routine. We continue to advance our strategy of targeting key reference centers in Germany, and then building on that experience and data from the ReActiv8-B Trial to expand commercialization to additional centers and other countries.”
