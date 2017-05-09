Hoth Therapeutics Announces The Addition Of Dr. Andrew Herr To The Company's Technology Advisory Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics Inc., a Nevada corporation ("Hoth" or the "Company"), a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, announced today the addition of Dr. Andrew Herr, PhD, to the Company's Technology Advisory Board. The Technology Advisory Board was formed to assist the Company in developing the BioLexa Platform. The BioLexa Platform is a proprietary, patented, drug compound platform developed at the University of Cincinnati.

Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth stated, "We are leveraging the investment made by Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) to expand and grow the BioLexa Platform by adding Dr. Herr to our Technology Advisory Board. Dr. Herr is a leader in his field, with a distinguished career. Dr. Herr was instrumental in the creation and development of the BioLexa Platform, so we are honored to have him on our advisory board and grateful for his assistance to the Company. According to the National Eczema Association, this chronic skin condition affects approximately 32 million Americans and is a multibillion dollar market in the U.S. alone. We are excited to be working towards improving the lives of those affected."

Dr. Andrew Herr, PhD, is an associate professor in the Division of Immunobiology and Center for Systems Immunology, with an affiliate appointment in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cincinnati Children's Hospital within the UC Department of Pediatrics. Dr. Herr completed his thesis work in molecular biophysics from Washington University in St. Louis, and completed his postdoctoral work in structural immunology at the California Institute of Technology as a Damon Runyon Research Fellow. He was recruited to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine as an Ohio Eminent Scholar in Structural Biology before moving to Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

The Herr lab studies mechanisms of bacterial pathogenesis. Specifically, they discovered the zinc-dependent mechanism of intercellular adhesion in bacterial biofilms formed by Staphylococcus epidermidis and S. aureus. Biofilms are specialized bacterial colonies that are highly resistant to antibiotics and immune responses, so developing novel therapies to prevent biofilm formation is of high importance. This is of particular significance in eczema, since nearly 90% of people who suffer from atopic dermatitis are colonized by S. aureus on their skin. Dr. Herr also solved the first structure of a human IgA1 antibody bound to its cognate Fc receptor while at Caltech, and his lab has continued to study antibodies and immune receptors implicated in autoimmune diseases. In addition, the lab is studying a family of related collagen-specific immune receptors such as glycoprotein VI, which activates platelets upon exposure to fibrous collagen.

Before joining the faculty at Cincinnati Children's within the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Dr. Herr was an Ohio Eminent Scholar in Structural Biology at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and served as an associate director of the Cincinnati Medical Scientist (MD/PhD) Training Program. Dr. Herr received the 2014 Emerging Entrepreneurial Achievement Faculty Award from UC for his work to commercialize a novel anti-infective therapy based on his lab's research.

About Hoth Therapeutics Incorporated

Hoth Therapeutics Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a development stage biopharmaceutical company focused on unique targeted therapeutics for patients suffering from indications such as atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. We are a small company with limited financial resources and our scientific background and abilities to implement a commercialization strategy is subject to ever-changing market conditions and rapidly-advancing technologies over which we have no control. While we believe that these forward-looking statements are reasonable, market conditions and competition in the marketplace is ever-changing and we have no control over these influences. As a result, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") including, but not limited to, the Risk Factors relating to the Company's patent business and other aspects of the Company's business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

