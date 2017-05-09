Former U. S. Surgeon General Dr. Regina Benjamin Joins The Board Of Proteus Digital Health

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Proteus Digital Health™ today announced the addition of Regina Benjamin,
MD, MBA, the 18th United States Surgeon General, to its Board of
Directors.
As America’s Doctor from July 2009 to 2013, Dr. Benjamin provided the
public with the best scientific information available on how to improve
their health and the health of the nation. While Surgeon General, she
oversaw the operational command of 6,500 uniformed public health
officers who serve in locations around the world to promote and protect
the health of the American people. She served as chair of the National
Prevention Council, composed of 17 cabinet-level heads of federal
agencies, and released the first-ever National Prevention Strategy.
Dr. Benjamin is Founder and CEO of BayouClinic in rural Alabama, and
holds the NOLA.com/The Times Picayune Endowed Chair in Public Health
Sciences at Xavier University of Louisiana. She is an independent
director for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, the largest
U.S. health managed care organization with 11.7 million members. She
also serves on the Board of Ascension, the world’s largest faith-based
health system with more than 185,000 associates and affiliated providers.
“I am honored and excited to join the board of Proteus Digital Health.
As a nation, we are facing increasing challenges with chronic illnesses
such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, hepatitis, behavioral
health, and now opioid addiction. Digital Medicines can bring innovative
and effective ways to treat these conditions that easily fit into the
patient’s daily lifestyle. This will allow patients to have an active
role in their own treatment,” declared Dr. Benjamin. “Digital Medicines
have great promise for improving millions of people’s lives: I want to
ensure they will also be available to our most vulnerable patients.”
Dr. Regina Benjamin is a pioneer in the medical field and is known for
her leadership role in the worldwide advancement of preventive health
care. In 1995, she was the first physician under the age of 40 and the
first African-American woman to be elected to the American Medical
Association Board of Trustees, and in 2008 was Chair of the Federation
of State Medical Licensing Boards of the United States.
“Digital Medicines help people of all walks of life engage with their
own healthcare by sending accurate feedback on medication taking to the
mobile device in their pockets, along with information about activity
and overall health,” said Andrew Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO of Proteus
Digital Health. “Dr. Benjamin is a magnificent patient advocate,
especially for the patients left behind by our system. She will help us
expand awareness of Digital Medicines and the significant improvements
in health outcomes they have been proven to deliver.”
Dr. Benjamin has been recognized by a broad spectrum of organizations
and publications. In 1998, she was the United States recipient of the
Nelson Mandela Award for Health and Human Rights. She received the 2000
National Caring Award, which was inspired by Mother Teresa, and was
recognized with the Papal Honor Pro Ecclesia et Ponticifice from Pope
Benedict XVI. In 2008, she was honored with a MacArthur Genius Award
Fellowship. In 2011, Dr. Benjamin became the recipient of the Chairman’s
Award at the 42nd NAACP Image Awards. In May 2013, Reader’s
Digest ranked her No. 22 of the “100 Most Trusted People in America.”
About Proteus Digital Health
Proteus Digital Health is commercializing a new category of therapy:
Digital Medicines. These offerings include widely used drugs, formulated
so they communicate when they have been swallowed; a wearable patch that
detects medicines and captures physiologic response; mobile applications
to support patient self-care and physician decision-making; and data
analytics to serve the needs of health system managers. Digital
Medicines are in commercial use in the United States. Data from both
randomized clinical trials and real-world use demonstrate that patients
have significantly improved outcomes using Digital Medicines (for
example control of blood pressure) and that these outcomes can be
sustained.
Proteus Digital Health is privately held by investors that include
Carlyle, Essex Woodlands, Kaiser Permanente®, Medtronic®, Novartis®,
Otsuka®, Oracle®, and ON Semiconductor®. Further information is
available at: www.proteus.com.
