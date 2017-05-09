Xyntek Opens Midwest Office

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Xyntek Inc. has announced another milestone in their continued growth and success of the company. Xyntek has recently opened a new Midwest office to meet the growing demands of customer engagements regionally.

In addition to Xyntek's headquarters located in Newtown, PA, and regional Engineering sites in Corona Del Mar, CA and San Juan, PR, the Chicago office is a welcome addition for the growing Xyntek team. Plans to develop an office hub in Chicago, Illinois were initiated by Xyntek leadership in the wake of a significant uptick in Xyntek customer base, along with the need to establish local engineering development and support in the Midwest region.

Xyntek's continued support of several key clients in the greater Chicago area made this location an obvious choice for the established building. Over the past three years, Xyntek has implemented over 50 turnkey automation and information management solutions and projects to top customers in the Life Sciences industry within the greater Midwest region. Having local on-the-ground engineers will provide dedicated support with increased response times to our customers, and also give employees an ideal location to continue engineering product design, development and innovation activities when they are not on client sites.

Xyntek President and CEO, Mac Hashemian, P.E., M.S.E.E. explains, "With the amount of ongoing project activities with active customers, along with the continued growing interest of Xyntek's solutions and services by prospective customers in the region, it is important that we establish a local technology center of excellence hub that ties back to our Newtown, PA headquarters, and enables local sales, development, project execution, and support in the Midwest. The new location will also be strategic in the internal growth of Xyntek where we plan to expand our team member hiring in the Midwest region for various disciplines, including engineering and business development. The new office is one of many substantial steps we are taking with our growing footprint."

Xyntek's new Midwest office is located at 318 West Adams Street, Suite 1528, Chicago, IL 60606. The news of the expansion comes on the heels of Xyntek's recent 30th Anniversary. To read more about Xyntek's decorated 30 years, check out http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xyntek-is-celebrating-30-years-of-engineering-excellence-and-growth-300471986.html.

