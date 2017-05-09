Global Urology Leader Dornier MedTech Opens Asia Pacific Headquarters & Global Clinical Innovation Centre In Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dornier MedTech, a pioneering leader in urology and wholly-owned subsidiary of Accuron MedTech, today announced the opening of its Asia Pacific Headquarters and Global Clinical Innovation Centre (the "Centre") in Singapore for its new urology unit, Dornier Aries. The Centre represents one of the first medical technology innovation centres in Singapore to lead a global clinical research, regulatory and commercialisation strategy.

Dornier Aries is a non-surgical, drug-free treatment option that uses low intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT) for erectile dysfunction, a condition that affects about 30 percent of all men above 40 years old[i] and has been shown to be extremely common among men with diabetes, a major disease burden globally (37.5% of men with Type 1 diabetes, 66.3% of those with Type 2 diabetes[ii]).

Dornier Aries is currently available in Singapore and multiple markets worldwide. The new Centre will assume full responsibility for recently initiated clinical trials on Dornier Aries in the US to support a regulatory filing with the US Food & Drug Administration. In addition, the Centre will lead new global studies to explore the potential of Dornier Aries to treat other urological indications such as chronic pelvic pain syndrome and urinary incontinence.

Dornier MedTech will invest US$30 million over the next five years to build its capabilities in Singapore, hiring more than 30 staff to execute its growth plan for Dornier Aries.

Abel Ang, CEO of Dornier MedTech, and Group CEO of Accuron MedTech Group, commented: "Dornier MedTech is known as a leader in extracorporeal shockwave therapy. The opening of our new HQ and Clinical Innovation Centre is an important milestone as we continue to invest in broadening our product portfolio and, ultimately, creating new therapies for patients. Singapore's rich, pro-innovation ecosystem and access to strong clinical and commercial capabilities will provide an important launchpad for Dornier MedTech in Asia Pacific and beyond.

"By 2025, it is expected that erectile dysfunction will affect more than 300 million men worldwide, of which 200 million men will be in Asia. The new Global Clinical Innovation Centre brings the clinical development strategy of Dornier Aries closer to the patients that need the treatment most."

Commenting on the new Asia Pacific Headquarters and Clinical Innovation Centre for Dornier Aries,

Dr Beh Swan Gin, Chairman, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said: "Dornier MedTech's decision is testament to Singapore's attractiveness to MedTech companies looking for a strong base to lead global research and business strategies, as well as a gateway to access the region's growth and market prospects. By leveraging Singapore's robust research and clinical ecosystem, MedTech companies can identify clinical needs, develop commercialisation strategies and expand their presence in the region. EDB looks forward to supporting more of such ventures, to create new opportunities for companies and Singaporeans."

Extracorporeal shockwave treatment, developed by Dornier MedTech in the 1980s, was originally introduced as a non-invasive treatment for kidney stones. Its ability to activate angiogenesis has since been applied in erectile tissues.

Professor Dimitrios Hatzichristou, Professor of Urology and Director of the Institute for the Study of Urological Diseases at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, said: "There is a significant unmet need for an effective, non-invasive and lasting solution for erectile dysfunction. Current treatment options, ranging from oral medications to more highly invasive penile implant surgery, are inadequate as they only treat symptoms, offering either temporary relief or carrying risks of adverse effects.

"Emerging clinical evidence in low intensity shockwave treatment is showing promise of fully restoring natural erectile function, which up until now has not been possible. This represents an exciting opportunity for clinically validated therapies like Dornier Aries."

For more information, please contact:

Wong Yau Chung Stephanie Tan / Emma Thompson / Clarinda Ng Dornier MedTech GmbH Spurwing Communications +65 6572 6072 +65 6340 7287 ycwong@dornier.com accuron@spurwingcomms.com

About Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction affects about 30 percent of all men above 40 years old[iii]

One in four newly diagnosed cases of erectile dysfunction are reported by men under the age of 40[iv]

Recent analysis has shown that the condition is extremely common among men with diabetes (37.5% of men with Type 1 diabetes, 66.3% of those with Type 2 diabetes3)[v]

About Dornier MedTech GmbH

Dornier MedTech is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accuron MedTech. Dornier MedTech is focused on delivering scientifically superior products and solutions to physicians and patients involved in urological care. As pioneers of ESWL®, lithotripsy and surgical lasers, Dornier's 40 years of innovation and service has made it one of the most trusted medtech companies in the industry. Dornier MedTech is headquartered in Munich, Germany with offices and distributors all over the world. For more information, visit www.dornier.com.

About Accuron MedTech

Accuron MedTech is a global medical technology leader with a core focus in surgical laser therapy, extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy and medical services. Headquartered in Singapore, the Company serves millions of patients and physicians in 100 countries worldwide. Accuron MedTech also makes strategic investments in diagnostics, medical device and medical technology companies, strengthening its portfolio of healthcare solutions for customers around the world. Accuron MedTech is an independent division of Accuron Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings. For more information on Accuron MedTech, please visit http://www.accuron.com/accuron-medtech.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-urology-leader-dornier-medtech-opens-asia-pacific-headquarters--global-clinical-innovation-centre-in-singapore-300513686.html

SOURCE Dornier MedTech