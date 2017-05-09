Prollenium Medical Technologies Announces The Appointment Of Its New President Of US Operations, Sean L. Wilson

RALEIGH-DURHAM, NC, Sept. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. announced today that Sean L. Wilson, 41, has been appointed as President of Prollenium US. As President, Wilson will have the responsibility for all of the company's US operations. In addition to his role as President, Wilson was also named Chief Commercial Officer of Prollenium International Corporation.

Sean L. Wilson, a fifteen-year veteran in the aesthetics and pharmaceutical industry, joins Prollenium US from Merz Aesthetics North America, where he held numerous leadership positions building teams and driving growth. While serving in the United States Marine Corps for four years, Sean received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics from James Madison University. Ario Khoshbin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc., said, "Sean is a proven leader and well-known across our industry, and he is certainly the right man to lead Prollenium US as we write the next chapter in our company's story. Sean's leadership, commercial and operational backgrounds, and passion for our business and clients, have helped us prepare for a great entrance into the US aesthetics market." Wilson stated, "I am inspired each day by the people at Prollenium, as well as the clients and customers we serve. Serving as President of Prollenium US is a great honor. I am looking forward to continuing to transform and grow our company, and ensure that we build a US organization that reflects the strong values of our founders and the global organization."

About Prollenium

Founded in 2002, Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc. has developed a pipeline of innovative products for tissue reconstruction by focusing its attention on the R&D, marketing, and sales of novel biomaterials that can be used in a wide array of tissue reconstruction applications.1 Prollenium manufactures its products in-house at its Aurora, Ontario manufacturing plant.

SOURCE Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.