Eagle Pharma (EGRX) Announces Positive Results Of Study Conducted To Evaluate Neuroprotective Effects Of RYANODEX Secondary To Nerve Agent Exposure

today announced positive results of an initial study in over 50 rodents
to evaluate the neuroprotective effects of RYANODEX®
(dantrolene sodium) in an established rodent model of Nerve Agent-(NA)
induced seizures and seizure-related brain damage.
Scientific evidence indicates that elevated intracellular calcium levels
may have a role in seizure-related brain damage resulting from induced
seizures and status epilepticus secondary to NA exposure. As in other
conditions, including acute hyperthermic and hypermetabolic disorders,
intracellular calcium overload leads to severe brain and other organ
damage. RYANODEX (dantrolene sodium) is a well-characterized ryanodine
receptor antagonist that inhibits intracellular calcium overload
secondary to different triggers. Ryanodine receptors are widely
distributed in the body, including skeletal muscle, heart and brain
tissues. The active ingredient in RYANODEX is the only approved drug
that inhibits the ryanodine receptors, modulating the intracellular
calcium levels.
Animals treated with RYANODEX in combination with nerve gas antidotes
and anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) after exposure to NAs had better
performance in neurobehavioral testing compared to animals treated with
AEDs alone, as well as substantially less brain damage.
“We believe these study data support further investigation of RYANODEX
as a neuroprotective therapy in Nerve Agent casualties, a potential new
indication for the drug,” said Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of
Eagle. “Our next steps are to continue to engage with the military and
meet with the FDA. We will continue to develop our animal research with
the expectation that indications like these are approved under the
Animal Rule1.”
In this study, animals were exposed to a high dose of the NA soman and
treated with the known antidote for acute poisoning (atropine and HI-6).
All surviving study animals developed severe status epilepticus and were
treated with standard AEDs according to protocol. Study animals were
randomly assigned to receive RYANODEX or control vehicle as added
treatment.
Neurobehavioral testing (NBT) was conducted between two and four weeks
after exposure to soman, at which time brain neuropathology (NP) was
also evaluated. NBT included Forced Swim Test and Sucrose Preference
Test.
Animals treated with RYANODEX + AEDs had better performance in NBT,
compared to animals treated with AEDs only. Analysis of NP showed a
substantially lower level of brain cell necrosis in animals treated with
RYANODEX + AEDs, compared to AEDs alone. Animals treated with standard
therapy showed a mean necrosis score of 2.6 in fronto-parietal cortex,
compared to a group of RYANODEX treated animals showing a score of 0.6
in the same anatomical region. The scoring system for cell necrosis
ranges between 0 (normal, no necrosis) to 5 (cellular necrosis greater
than 80%) In addition, no safety issues were observed in animals treated
with RYANODEX.
About Nerve Agents
NAs were first widely used in World War II (WWII); their impact became a
significant public health issue thereafter. NAs acquired their name
because they affect the transmission of nerve impulses in the nervous
system. NA include compounds such as sarin, VX and soman.
NAs, whether gas, aerosol or liquid, are extremely toxic and have a very
rapid effect. The NA enters the body through inhalation or through the
skin. Poisoning may also occur through consumption of liquids or foods
contaminated with NAs. NA survivors will likely experience severe
symptoms, including neurologic consequences.
NAs produce seizures and seizure-related brain damage. The seizures
quickly develop into status epilepticus and usually become refractory to
standard antiepileptic therapy.
Medical care for NA casualties will likely be delayed beyond the
therapeutic window of opportunity to terminate NA-induced seizures, and
seizure-related brain damage will continue along the pathological
cascade. Thus, there is a need for adjunct drug therapy that is capable
of interrupting the pathologic cascade and augmenting neuroprotection
when administered in combination with antiepileptic drugs during the
refractory phase of NA-induced seizures.
Scientific evidence supports a pivotal role of elevated intracellular
calcium levels in seizure-related brain damage resulting from induced
seizures and status epilepticus secondary to NA exposure. In addition,
there are several reports that a neuroprotective approach, aimed at
attenuating delayed calcium overload, combined with antiepileptic
treatment, may lead to greater protection against seizure-related brain
damage than anti-epileptics alone.
1 FDA Guidance for Industry ‘Product Development Under the
Animal Rule’ (October 2015).
https://www.fda.gov/downloads/Drugs/GuidanceComplianceRegulatoryInformation/Guidances/UCM399217.pdf