ApiFix Signs Distribution Agreement In Canada; Completes First Cases In North America At IWK Health Centre Hospital, Halifax

MISGAV, Israel, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device company ApiFix Ltd., a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), announced it signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Canada with Joint Solutions Alliance Corp (JSA), a national Canadian medical device, and services distribution organization. JSA's primary focus pertains to finding medical devices that will allow surgeons to preserve motion, movement, and function where previously the only solution for the patient was to fuse. Following the agreement Dr. Ron El-Hawary, Chief of Orthopedics at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, Canada, Society (SRS), performed two ApiFix implant surgeries. Dr. Randal Betz, former president of the Scoliosis Research, observed the operation.

ApiFix has invented and developed a non-fusion spinal implant system for the correction of Adolescent Idiopathic Scoliosis (AIS). The implant system is inserted in a minimally invasive surgical procedure. The ApiFix system aims to improve the quality of life of patients who undergo scoliosis surgery, save hospitalization and OR time, and substantially reduce costs and recovery time associated with standard scoliosis surgery. In contrast to standard scoliosis surgery, the ApiFix system represents a game-changer in the market, with a spinal implant system, inserted in a short procedure, followed by a brief recovery period, and maintains spine flexibility.

"With our vast experience in the spine surgical field, we instantly understood the significance of the device for scoliosis patients and its market potential. We are delighted to join forces with ApiFix and exclusively distribute their products in Canada," stated Joint Solution Alliance President, Alan Tanner.

ApiFix CEO Eran Feldhay, M.D. remarked: "We are excited to begin our penetration in the North American markets with Canadian patients. We are convinced that together with JSA we'll succeed in delivering the ApiFix solution to more patients around the world."

About ApiFix

ApiFix is an innovation-driven medical device company focused on providing less invasive solutions for scoliosis patients. ApiFix's leading product for non-fusion treatment of adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS) is used today in Europe. ApiFix is led by a team of highly-regarded spine surgeons and veteran spine specialists. The company has CE clearance and is marketed in Germany, Italy, Greece, The Netherlands, Spain, Australia and Israel.

ApiFix Principals will be available to discuss the ApiFix system, clinical cases and their follow-up to potential spine surgeons from all over the world during the annual meeting of the Scoliosis Research Society, (SRS) in Philadelphia, USA on September 5-8.

