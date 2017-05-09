Christopher Rieder Joins Aurora Diagnostics Inc. As Chief Information Officer

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurora Diagnostics announced today that Christopher Rieder is joining
the company as Chief Information Officer effective September 5.
Mr. Rieder comes to Aurora Diagnostics with more than 20 years of
experience in information technology as well as a strong background in
operations, management, and organizational leadership. He has
consistently helped healthcare companies leverage technology to
differentiate themselves, connect with customers, grow, and enhance
productivity. Most recently, he served as the Chief Information Officer
for Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center.
“Technology is key to efficiently providing clients with the timely,
detailed, customized diagnostic reports they rely on,” said Daniel D.
Crowley, CEO of Aurora Diagnostics. “Chris has the right experience to
direct our talented IT team’s efforts on behalf of internal and external
customers, and we are pleased to welcome him to our team.”
“Aurora Diagnostics is a well-positioned consolidator in the anatomic
pathology sector during a time of continued significant change in
healthcare,” said Mr. Rieder. “Technology will continue to be a major
component of its success, making this a very exciting place to be.”
Mr. Rieder earned an MBA in Information Technology from American
University, and a BSBA in Business Economics and Pre-Medicine from The
University of Arizona. He is a member of the IT Executive Council at
American University, a member of the MS/MIS Advisory Board at Florida
International University, a member of the Society for Information
Management, a Certified Novell Administrator, and a member of Phi Kappa
Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma.
About Aurora Diagnostics
Aurora Diagnostics is the leading independent anatomic pathology and
cancer diagnostics company in the U.S. Its 29 community-based practices,
with more than 200 board-certified pathologists, offer integrated
diagnostic and personalized medicine consultations to thousands of
physicians.
Referring physicians include dermatologists, obstetricians and
gynecologists, family practitioners, gastroenterologists, urologists,
general surgeons, and oncologists. Aurora pathologists provide
diagnostic opinions and work collaboratively with them to determine
appropriate patient treatment options.
Aurora Diagnostics is also a leader in hospital lab management services,
supporting more than 170 hospitals and surgery centers throughout the
country.
Additionally, the Company’s Aurora Research Institute subsidiary is a
leader in providing clinical trial lab services and ethically obtained
human biomaterials to scientists on the leading edge of research related
to personalized medicine for new cancer treatments.
For additional information regarding Aurora Diagnostics and the services
it provides, please visit the company website at www.auroradx.com.