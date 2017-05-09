 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

1st Patient Recruited In Orthocell Ortho-ATI Shoulder Tendon Study



9/5/2017 8:50:52 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
  • 1st patient treated in clinical trial comparing Orthocell’s tendon regeneration therapy (Ortho-ATI®) to corticosteroids
  • Trial undertaken in collaboration with DePuy Synthes Products, Inc., part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies
  • Trial aims to assess the effectiveness of Ortho-ATI® for the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy and tear, compared to corticosteroid injection

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenerative medicine company Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) today announced that it has recruited and treated its first patient in a randomised, controlled clinical trial of Ortho-ATI® versus corticosteroid injection, for the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy and tear in the shoulder.

Rotator cuff tendinopathy and tear (which manifests as severe shoulder pain) is a common and often difficult injury to treat and affects more than 50% of adults over 50 years of age. Rotator cuff injuries may lead to considerable disability, reduced quality of life, and absenteeism from work, and are a significant burden on healthcare resources. This burden is expected to increase as the population ages, and as a result, new treatments are required that address the underlying pathology of the injury, not just the symptoms.

The objective of this clinical trial is to assess the effectiveness of Autologous Tenocyte Injection (Ortho-ATI®) compared to corticosteroid injection in the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy and tear. To be eligible for the trial, patients must have failed previous conservative treatment options, including previous injection treatment and physiotherapy. The trial will be led by Clinical Professor Allan Wang, President of the Australian Elbow and Shoulder Society, Clinical associate Professor Bill Breidahl and Professor Ming Hao Zheng at the University of Western Australia (UWA).

Orthocell Managing Director Paul Anderson said: “Demonstrating the efficacy of Ortho-ATI® for the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy is an important element of our product development and partnering strategy. We expect results to show Ortho-ATI® is a durable and effective treatment for degenerative shoulder injuries.”

In studies conducted by Orthocell to date, Ortho-ATI® has been shown to be a cost effective long-term and durable, non-surgical solution for difficult to treat tendon injuries. Ortho-ATI® is available in Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong with regulatory oversight for patients who have failed conservative treatment options such as corticosteroid injections and exercise programs and have ongoing symptoms.

About Orthocell Limited

Orthocell is a regenerative medicine company developing products for the repair of a variety of tendon, cartilage and soft tissue injuries. Orthocell’s portfolio of products include TGA-licensed cell therapies Autologous Tenocyte Implantation (Ortho-ATI®) and Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation (Ortho-ACI®), which aim to regenerate damaged tendon and cartilage tissue. The Company’s other major product is Celgro®, a collagen medical device which facilitates tissue repair and healing in a variety of orthopaedic, reconstructive and surgical applications and is being readied for first regulatory approvals.

For more information on Orthocell, please visit www.orthocell.com.au or follow us on Twitter @Orthocellltd and Linkedin www.linkedin.com/company/orthocell-ltd

General enquiries
Orthocell Limited
Paul Anderson, +61 8 9360 2888
Managing Director
paulanderson@orthocell.com.au
or
Investor and Media enquiries
WE Buchan
Ben Walsh, + 61 411 520 012
bwalsh@buchanwe.com.au


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
Orthocell
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 