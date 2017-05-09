1st Patient Recruited In Orthocell Ortho-ATI Shoulder Tendon Study

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenerative medicine company Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) today
announced that it has recruited and treated its first patient in a
randomised, controlled clinical trial of Ortho-ATI® versus
corticosteroid injection, for the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy
and tear in the shoulder.
Rotator cuff tendinopathy and tear (which manifests as severe shoulder
pain) is a common and often difficult injury to treat and affects more
than 50% of adults over 50 years of age. Rotator cuff injuries may lead
to considerable disability, reduced quality of life, and absenteeism
from work, and are a significant burden on healthcare resources. This
burden is expected to increase as the population ages, and as a result,
new treatments are required that address the underlying pathology of the
injury, not just the symptoms.
The objective of this clinical trial is to assess the effectiveness of
Autologous Tenocyte Injection (Ortho-ATI®) compared to corticosteroid
injection in the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy and tear. To be
eligible for the trial, patients must have failed previous conservative
treatment options, including previous injection treatment and
physiotherapy. The trial will be led by Clinical Professor Allan Wang,
President of the Australian Elbow and Shoulder Society, Clinical
associate Professor Bill Breidahl and Professor Ming Hao Zheng at the
University of Western Australia (UWA).
Orthocell Managing Director Paul Anderson said: “Demonstrating the
efficacy of Ortho-ATI® for the treatment of rotator cuff tendinopathy is
an important element of our product development and partnering strategy.
We expect results to show Ortho-ATI® is a durable and effective
treatment for degenerative shoulder injuries.”
In studies conducted by Orthocell to date, Ortho-ATI® has been shown to
be a cost effective long-term and durable, non-surgical solution for
difficult to treat tendon injuries. Ortho-ATI® is available in
Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong with regulatory oversight for
patients who have failed conservative treatment options such as
corticosteroid injections and exercise programs and have ongoing
symptoms.
About Orthocell Limited
Orthocell is a regenerative medicine company developing products for the
repair of a variety of tendon, cartilage and soft tissue injuries.
Orthocell’s portfolio of products include TGA-licensed cell therapies
Autologous Tenocyte Implantation (Ortho-ATI®) and Autologous Chondrocyte
Implantation (Ortho-ACI®), which aim to regenerate damaged tendon and
cartilage tissue. The Company’s other major product is Celgro®, a
collagen medical device which facilitates tissue repair and healing in a
variety of orthopaedic, reconstructive and surgical applications and is
being readied for first regulatory approvals.
For more information on Orthocell, please visit www.orthocell.com.au
or follow us on Twitter @Orthocellltd and Linkedin www.linkedin.com/company/orthocell-ltd