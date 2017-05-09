Study Evaluates Performance Of Masimo (MASI) Ispo2 Rx Smart Device-Paired Pulse Oximeter In Screening Newborns For Critical Congenital Heart Disease

 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of a recently published study in which researchers in Maastricht, The Netherlands evaluated the performance of Masimo iSpO2® Rx in screening newborns for critical congenital heart disease (CCHD).1 iSpO2 Rx is a smart device-paired pulse oximeter featuring Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry technology.

CCHD affects approximately 2.5 to 3 newborns per 1000 live births2 and requires intervention soon after birth to prevent significant morbidity or mortality; later detection in infants also increases the risk of brain damage.3 In the study, Dr. Huizing and colleagues sought to evaluate the accuracy of iSpO2 Rx because of increasing trends toward out-of-hospital births and concerns about the costs of CCHD screening implementation in low-resource settings. The researchers surmised that a portable, low-cost pulse oximeter may be more practical in such settings than standalone hospital devices.

The researchers enrolled 201 infants in the study. CCHD screening was conducted 12-24 hours after birth by two independent teams, who were blinded to the other team’s results. Each team took both preductal (right-hand) and postductal (either foot) SpO2 measurements to establish whether an infant passed, failed, or needed a repeat screening. One team measured oxygen saturation using a Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® equipped with disposable Masimo LNCS® sensors. The other team used a Masimo iSpO2 Rx equipped with a reusable M-LNCS™ YI sensor, connected to an Apple iPad Mini.

Applying Bland-Altman analysis to the preductal SpO2 values of the 201 screened infants, with Radical-7 as the reference device, the researchers calculated a mean bias of -0.08% ± standard deviation of 1.76%, with limits of agreement of -3.52% and 3.36%. For postductal SpO2 values, they calculated a mean bias of -0.11% ± standard deviation of 1.68%, with limits of agreement of -3.41% and 3.18%.

In addition, to evaluate the ability of iSpO2 Rx to measure low oxygen saturation, the researchers also enrolled a group of 12 infants admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with SpO2 lower than 95%. SpO2 was continuously monitored for 10 minutes, with readings recorded once per minute, and with one foot connected to the iSpO2 Rx and the other to a Philips IntelliVue MP70 monitor equipped with Masimo SET® technology. Using the Philips monitor as the reference device, the researchers calculated a mean bias of 0.01% ± standard deviation of 1.74%, with limits of agreement of -3.42% and 3.43%.

The researchers concluded that, “Our data suggest that CCHD screening with the Masimo iSpO2 Rx is feasible and accurate. The use of reliable smartphone-paired pulse oximeters may contribute to the extension of CCHD screening to home births and low resource settings.” They also noted that, “The iSpO2 Rx demonstrated a high degree of agreement with the Masimo Radical-7, a hospital-grade pulse oximeter.”

The device used in this study is iSpO2 Rx. The study did not use the iSpO2, which is intended as an exercise and wellness product and is not available for use on neonates. iSpO2 is not intended for CCHD screening or any other medical use.

iSpO2 Rx does not have 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET® Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET® has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet™* in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET® is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world,6 and is the primary pulse oximetry at 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the 2017-18 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.7 In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow® Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb®), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO®), methemoglobin (SpMet®), Pleth Variability Index (PVi®), and more recently, Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO2, pulse rate, and perfusion index (Pi). In 2014, Masimo introduced Root®, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO2® pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

*The use of the trademark Patient SafetyNet is under license from University HealthSystem Consortium.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® and iSpO2® Rx. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo Radical-7 Pulse CO-Oximeter and iSpO2 Rx, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; risks related to our belief that Masimo noninvasive medical breakthroughs provide cost-effective solutions and unique advantages; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

