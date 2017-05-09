Study Evaluates Performance Of Masimo (MASI) Ispo2 Rx Smart Device-Paired Pulse Oximeter In Screening Newborns For Critical Congenital Heart Disease

NEUCHATEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Masimo (NASDAQ:
MASI) announced today the findings of a recently published study in
which researchers in Maastricht, The Netherlands evaluated the
performance of Masimo iSpO2® Rx in screening
newborns for critical congenital heart disease (CCHD).1 iSpO2
Rx is a smart device-paired pulse oximeter featuring Masimo
Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry technology.
CCHD affects approximately 2.5 to 3 newborns per 1000 live births2
and requires intervention soon after birth to prevent significant
morbidity or mortality; later detection in infants also increases the
risk of brain damage.3 In the study, Dr. Huizing and
colleagues sought to evaluate the accuracy of iSpO2 Rx
because of increasing trends toward out-of-hospital births and concerns
about the costs of CCHD screening implementation in low-resource
settings. The researchers surmised that a portable, low-cost pulse
oximeter may be more practical in such settings than standalone hospital
devices.
The researchers enrolled 201 infants in the study. CCHD screening was
conducted 12-24 hours after birth by two independent teams, who were
blinded to the other team’s results. Each team took both preductal
(right-hand) and postductal (either foot) SpO2 measurements
to establish whether an infant passed, failed, or needed a repeat
screening. One team measured oxygen saturation using a Masimo Radical-7®
Pulse CO-Oximeter® equipped with disposable Masimo LNCS®
sensors. The other team used a Masimo iSpO2 Rx equipped with
a reusable M-LNCS™ YI sensor, connected to an Apple iPad Mini.
Applying Bland-Altman analysis to the preductal SpO2 values
of the 201 screened infants, with Radical-7 as the reference device, the
researchers calculated a mean bias of -0.08% ± standard deviation of
1.76%, with limits of agreement of -3.52% and 3.36%. For postductal SpO2
values, they calculated a mean bias of -0.11% ± standard deviation of
1.68%, with limits of agreement of -3.41% and 3.18%.
In addition, to evaluate the ability of iSpO2 Rx to measure
low oxygen saturation, the researchers also enrolled a group of 12
infants admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with SpO2
lower than 95%. SpO2 was continuously monitored for 10
minutes, with readings recorded once per minute, and with one foot
connected to the iSpO2 Rx and the other to a Philips
IntelliVue MP70 monitor equipped with Masimo SET® technology.
Using the Philips monitor as the reference device, the researchers
calculated a mean bias of 0.01% ± standard deviation of 1.74%, with
limits of agreement of -3.42% and 3.43%.
The researchers concluded that, “Our data suggest that CCHD screening
with the Masimo iSpO2 Rx is feasible and accurate. The use of
reliable smartphone-paired pulse oximeters may contribute to the
extension of CCHD screening to home births and low resource settings.”
They also noted that, “The iSpO2 Rx demonstrated a high
degree of agreement with the Masimo Radical-7, a hospital-grade pulse
oximeter.”
The device used in this study is iSpO2 Rx. The study did not
use the iSpO2, which is intended as an exercise and wellness
product and is not available for use on neonates. iSpO2 is
not intended for CCHD screening or any other medical use.
iSpO2 Rx does not have 510(k) clearance and is not available
for sale in the United States.
