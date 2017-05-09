Biocept (BIOC) Launches Liquid Biopsy Test For NRAS Mutations

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of cancer patients, announces the commercial availability of its assay for mutations of the NRAS oncogene. The assay can be used to detect and monitor an actionable biomarker associated with multiple cancer types such as metastatic melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer. Biocept now offers 15 CLIA-certified liquid biopsy tests utilizing its Target Selector platform to determine the status of key cancer biomarkers listed in the NCCN Guidelines®.

"Our newest assay combines our proprietary switch blocker technology for improved mutation detection with the power of next generation sequencing, resulting in ultra-high sensitive performance of our liquid biopsy NRAS test," said Lyle Arnold, Ph.D., Biocept's Chief Scientific Officer. "This is our first commercially available assay that utilizes more than one switch blocker in the assay to interrogate multiple genes simultaneously, demonstrating our ability to develop multiplex panels that can analyze several different mutated gene regions in a single test."

"We continue to execute on expanding our menu of non-invasive and cost-effective biomarker tests," said Biocept's President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Nall. "Biocept now offers 15 commercially available liquid biopsy assays covering the most relevant genomic alterations for solid tumors listed in the NCCN guidelines®. With the addition of NRAS, our assay menu now offers expanded genomic testing for both metastatic melanoma and colorectal cancer, which we believe will drive further adoption of our technology in these indications."

Biocept's Target Selector NRAS mutation test uses the Company's proprietary switch blocker technology, which enriches for oncogene mutations of interest and results in highly sensitive biomarker detection. The Company's liquid biopsy tests are performed in its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory located in San Diego, California. To order a liquid biopsy test, please contact Customer Service at 888-332-7729 or customerservice@biocept.com.

About NRAS

The NRAS gene encodes for the N-Ras protein, which is involved in communicating signals from the exterior of the cell to the cell's interior (called signal transduction). These signals provide instructions for a cell to proliferate or differentiate. Mutations in the NRAS gene lead to dysregulated N-Ras protein function, resulting in uncontrolled cell growth and division. NRAS mutations are associated with the development of several types of cancer, such as melanoma (15-20% of cases), thyroid carcinoma (6%), colorectal cancer (1-6%), and lung cancer (1%). Currently, there are no FDA approved therapies that target NRAS mutations directly, however, several drug candidates are in development and MEK inhibitor monotherapy or combination therapies with MEK inhibitors may provide viable treatment options for patients harboring NRAS mutations. Immuno-oncology therapies may also be effective in the treatment of NRAS-mutant disease.

About NCCN Guidelines®

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. NCCN offers a number of programs to give clinicians access to tools and knowledge that can help guide decision-making in the management of cancer. Over the past 25 years, NCCN has developed an integrated suite of tools to improve the quality of cancer care. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) document evidence-based, consensus-driven management to ensure that all patients receive preventive, diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services that are most likely to lead to optimal outcomes.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company leverages its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. Biocept's patented Target Selector liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

