Cannimed Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results Release Date

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) (“CanniMed” or the
“Company”) announces that it plans to release its financial results
for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2017 before markets open on
Monday September 11, 2017.
About CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.
CanniMed is a Canadian-based, international plant biopharmaceutical
company and a leader in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, with 15
years of pharmaceutical cannabis cultivation experience,
state-of-the-art, GMP-compliant production process and world class
research and development platforms with a wide range of
pharmaceutical-grade cannabis products. In addition, the Company has an
active plant biotechnology research and product development program
focused on the production of plant-based materials for pharmaceutical,
agricultural and environmental applications.
The Company, through its subsidiaries, was the first producer to be
licensed under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations,
the predecessor to the current Access to Cannabis for Medical
Purposes Regulations. It was the sole supplier to Health Canada
under the former medical marijuana system for 13 years, and has been
producing safe and consistent medical marijuana for thousands of
Canadian patients, with no incident of product diversion or recalls.
For more information, please visit our websites: www.cannimed.ca
(patients) and www.cannimedtherapeutics.com
(investors).
