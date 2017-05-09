HENNIGSDORF, Germany, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study, recently published in the journal Clinical Chemistry Laboratory and Medicine (CCLM), compared the sensitivity and precision in a low concentration range of several PCT assays currently available in the market for identifying sepsis and concluded that only B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assays showed excellent agreement and matching concordance at all clinical cut-offs for certain clinical settings. The study compared particularly with the same low-level cut-off values as those established for the reference B·R·A·H·M·S PCT sensitive KRYPTOR assay.

Based upon the results, the authors also concluded that the clinical cut-offs and algorithms validated to date with the B·R·A·H·M·S PCT sensitive KRYPTOR assay are applicable to other B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assays, but not to the non-B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assay tested. The researchers highlighted the need for assays with high sensitivity and precision in the lower concentration range to allow reliable agreement with B·R·A·H·M·S PCT sensitive KRYPTOR assay at all clinical cut-offs.

Sepsis is a life-threatening condition caused by an infection, often presenting with unspecific clinical signs and symptoms that make it challenging to distinguish between bacterial and non-bacterial origin. Distinguishing origin is key for early recognition and initiation of appropriate therapy. Procalcitonin is increasingly used worldwide as a biomarker for bacterial infection to aid in differential diagnosis and to guide antibiotic therapy in patients with lower respiratory tract infections and sepsis.

B·R·A·H·M·S PCT sensitive KRYPTOR assay is the reference assay for the wide range of clinical evidence presented in more than 3500 publications. This includes more than 20 randomized interventional trials that confirmed the efficacy and safety of assigning the B·R·A·H·M·S PCT algorithm and cut-offs.

High quality B·R·A·H·M·S PCT assays are available worldwide on diverse laboratory instruments by major diagnostics companies including Abbott, bioMérieux, DiaSorin, Roche, Siemens and Wako. All assays are referenced to the standard B·R·A·H·M·S PCT sensitive KRYPTOR assay and allow a sensitivity of <0.1µg/mL with excellent precision over the entire measuring range in a variety of clinical settings.

