H3 Biomedicine Announces First Patient Dosed With H3B-6545 In Phase I Study In Breast Cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H3 Biomedicine Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
specializing in the discovery and development of precision medicines for
oncology and a member of Eisai’s global Oncology Business Group, today
announced dose administration for the first patient in a Phase 1,
open-label, dose-escalation and expansion study of single agent
H3B-6545, an orally bioavailable, potent and selective small molecule
antagonist of wild-type and mutant Estrogen Receptor (ERa). Preclinical
data indicates H3B-6545 inhibits the growth of cell line and
patient-derived xenograft models of wild-type and mutant ERa.
“The initiation of this study represents a significant milestone for our
company, as it marks the third program from our portfolio to enter the
clinic in the past 12 months,” said Peter Smith, Ph.D., CSO of H3
Biomedicine. “Through this study, we anticipate creating significant
clinical data to guide our future development plans for this first in
class covalent antagonist of the estrogen receptor. The program
highlights H3’s strong work in cancer genomics and drug development.”
H3B-6545 represents a new class of ERa antagonists discovered by H3
Biomedicine scientists called “Selective Estrogen Receptor Covalent
Antagonists” (SERCAs). SERCAs inactivate the estrogen receptor by
targeting a cysteine that is not present in the majority of other
nuclear hormone receptors. SERCAs have a unique biological activity
profile compared to Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and
Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs).
“We are looking forward to working with H3 Biomedicine on this new class
of Selective Estrogen Receptor Covalent Antagonists,” said Erika
Hamilton, M.D., BRE 287 study chair and Director, Breast & Gynecologic
Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute. “The preclinical data
of this first-in-human drug support a unique biologic and activity
profile. We look forward to the continued study of this novel agent and
hope to find additional opportunities to overcome established patterns
of drug resistance.”
The purpose of the Phase 1 multi-center, open-label study is to evaluate
the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and clinical activity of
H3B-6545 in women with ER-positive, Her2-negative breast cancer.
H3B-6545 will be administered daily as a single agent dosed orally on a
28-day cycle. The first portion of the study includes a dose-escalation
phase, in which cohorts of patients will receive ascending oral doses of
H3B-6545 to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and/or the
recommended Phase 2 dose based on safety and tolerability. The second
portion of the study is a dose expansion phase where patients will
receive H3B-6545 to further evaluate the safety, tolerability and
clinical activity of the recommended Phase 2 dose. Please refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov
for additional clinical trial information.
“We are thrilled to be working with Dr. Hamilton, one of the leaders in
the breast cancer arena, and a world-class study team at Sarah Cannon
Research Institute,” said Markus Warmuth, M.D., President and CEO of H3
Biomedicine. “The fact that Sarah Cannon enrolled this first patient
well ahead of previously announced expectations speaks to the interest
in this drug held by patients and investigators alike.”
About H3B-6545
H3B-6545 is an orally bioavailable, potent and selective small molecule
modulator of wild-type and mutant Estrogen Receptor (ERa). Mutations in
ERa are detected in up to 30% of patients that initially respond but
subsequently relapse to anti-endocrine therapies. Current endocrine
therapies are only partially effective in the ERa mutant setting and a
significant proportion of endocrine-therapy resistant breast cancer
metastases continue to remain dependent on ERa signaling for
growth/survival indicating a critical need to develop the next
generation of ERa antagonists. Scientists at H3 Biomedicine have
discovered a new class of ERa antagonists called Selective Estrogen
Receptor Covalent Antagonists (SERCAs) that inactivate the estrogen
receptor by targeting a cysteine that is not present in other nuclear
hormone receptors. SERCAs have a unique biological and activity profile
compared to Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs) and Selective
Estrogen Receptor Degraders (SERDs). Preclinical data indicates H3B-6545
inhibits the growth of cell line and patient-derived xenograft models of
wild-type and mutant ERa with improved activity over standard-of-care
therapies. Initial clinical development will target breast cancer
patients with wild-type and mutant ERa and will assess the safety and
preliminary efficacy of H3B-6545.
About H3 Biomedicine Inc.
H3 Biomedicine is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical
company specializing in the discovery and development of precision
oncology treatments, which was established as a subsidiary of Eisai’s
U.S. pharmaceutical operation, Eisai Inc. Leveraging this collaboration
with Eisai Co., Ltd., who through this partnership provides essential
research funding and access to the capabilities and resources of this
global pharmaceutical company, H3 Biomedicine combines long-term vision
with operational independence. Using modern synthetic chemistry,
chemical biology, and human genetics, H3 Biomedicine seeks to bring the
next generation of cancer treatments to market with the goal of
improving the lives of patients. For more information, please visit www.h3biomedicine.com/.
