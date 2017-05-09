Acceleron Pharma Announces Publication Of Luspatercept Phase 2 Myelodysplastic Syndromes Study Results In The Lancet Oncology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
innovative therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, announced
that The Lancet Oncology has published results from the Phase 2
study of luspatercept in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic
syndromes (MDS).
“The efficacy and safety results in this Phase 2 study support continued
research into luspatercept for the treatment of refractory anemia which
often requires red blood cell transfusions in lower-risk MDS patients,”
said Uwe Platzbecker, M.D., Professor of Hematology and Head of the MDS
program at the University Hospital in Dresden, Germany. “This novel
investigational therapy has the potential to address a significant need
in MDS patients who currently have very limited options for managing
chronic anemia. We have already begun exploring luspatercept’s activity
across a range of MDS patient populations.”
“We are pleased that The Lancet Oncology chose to publish these
results,” said Matthew Sherman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of
Acceleron. “The positive clinical activity demonstrated in this study
informed our earlier decision to initiate the pivotal MEDALIST Phase 3
trial in lower-risk MDS, and we expect to report top-line results from
this trial in mid-2018.”
The article, entitled “Luspatercept for the treatment of anaemia in
patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes: a phase 2
dose-finding study with long-term extension study” is now available
online and will be published in a future print issue of The Lancet
Oncology. The journal also published online a companion Comment
article, “Defeating anaemia in myelodysplastic syndromes: another step
forward,” by Valeria Santini, M.D., Associate Professor of Hematology at
the University of Florence Medical School in Florence, Italy.
Phase 2 presentations of luspatercept in MDS presented at recent medical
conferences include updated longer-term follow-up and new expansion
cohort preliminary results beyond that incorporated in this publication.
Presentations outlining these results are available online under the
science page on the Company’s website at www.acceleronpharma.com.
The MEDALIST trial, a global Phase 3 study of luspatercept in lower-risk
MDS patients, is fully enrolled and top-line results are expected in
mid-2018. The MEDALIST trial enrolled patients who are ring
sideroblast-positive, red blood cell transfusion dependent, and are
erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA)-refractory or ESA-treatment
ineligible, based on erythropoietin levels greater than 200 units per
liter at baseline. In early 2018, Acceleron and Celgene plan to initiate
the COMMANDS Phase 3 trial in first-line, lower-risk MDS patients.
Luspatercept is an investigational product that is not approved for use
in any country.
About Luspatercept
Luspatercept is a modified activin receptor type IIB fusion protein that
acts as a ligand trap for members of the transforming growth factor-beta
superfamily involved in the late stages of erythropoiesis (red blood
cell production). Luspatercept regulates late-stage erythrocyte (red
blood cell) precursor cell differentiation and maturation. This
mechanism of action is distinct from that of erythropoiesis stimulating
agents (ESAs), which stimulate the proliferation of early-stage
erythrocyte precursor cells. Acceleron and Celgene are jointly
developing luspatercept as part of a global collaboration. Phase 3
clinical trials are underway to evaluate the safety and efficacy of
luspatercept in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (the MEDALIST
study) and in patients with beta-thalassemia (the BELIEVE study). For
more information, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Acceleron
Acceleron is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics
to treat serious and rare diseases. Its pioneering research platform
leverages the powerful biology behind the body’s ability to rebuild and
repair its own cells and tissues. The Company’s lead therapeutic
candidate, luspatercept, is being evaluated in Phase 3 studies for the
treatment of the hematologic diseases myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS)
and beta-thalassemia under a global partnership with Celgene. Acceleron
is also advancing its ACE-083 clinical program in the field of
neuromuscular disease, and has a comprehensive preclinical research
effort targeting fibrotic and other serious diseases.
For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com/.
Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and
LinkedIn.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about the
Company's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements
regarding the development of the Company's compounds, the timeline for
clinical development and regulatory approval of the Company’s compounds
and the expected timing for reporting of data from ongoing clinical
trials. The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate,"
"expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should,"
"target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking
statements contain these identifying words.
Actual results could differ materially from those included in the
forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties,
including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of the Company's
compounds and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the
results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that the
development of the Company's compounds will take longer and/or cost more
than planned, that the Company or its collaboration partner, Celgene,
will be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the
Company’s compounds, that the Company or Celgene may be delayed in
initiating, enrolling or completing any clinical trials, and that the
Company's compounds will not receive regulatory approval or become
commercially successful products. These and other risks and
uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included
in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other
filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the
future.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based
on management’s current views, plans, estimates, assumptions and
projections with respect to future events, and the Company does not
undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any
forward-looking statements.
