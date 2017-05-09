Deciphera Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation For DCC-2618 For The Treatment Of Glioblastoma Multiforme And Anaplastic Astrocytoma

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on addressing key mechanisms of tumor drug resistance, today
announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has granted
orphan drug designation to DCC-2618, the Company’s pan-KIT and PDGFRa
inhibitor, for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and anaplastic
astrocytoma. Glioblastoma multiforme and anaplastic astrocytoma are the
most common and most severe forms of non-metastatic brain cancer.
According to the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States, each
year approximately 12,000 patients will be diagnosed with these cancers
which have an expected 2-year survival of 15% to 20%.
“Receipt of orphan drug designation for glioblastoma multiforme and
anaplastic astrocytoma marks an important milestone for the DCC-2618
development program and highlights the need for novel therapies for the
treatment of these devastating brain tumors,” said Michael D. Taylor,
Ph.D., Deciphera’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe
that DCC-2618, which previously received orphan drug designation for the
treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, has the potential to serve
as a much needed therapeutic option for these patients.”
Orphan drug designation is granted by the FDA to drugs and biologics
which are defined as those intended for the safe and effective
treatment, diagnosis or prevention of rare diseases/disorders that
affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Orphan drug designation
provides certain incentives which may include tax credits towards the
cost of clinical trials and prescription drug user fee waivers. If a
product that has orphan drug designation subsequently receives the first
FDA approval for the disease for which it has such designation, the
product is entitled to orphan product exclusivity.
About DCC-2618
DCC-2618 is currently in a first-in-human
Phase 1 clinical trial. DCC-2618 is a pan-KIT and PDGFRa kinase switch
control inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of KIT
and/or PDGFRa-driven cancers, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors,
glioblastoma multiforme and systemic mastocytosis.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is
a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the
lives of cancer patients by tackling key mechanisms of drug resistance
that limit the rate and/or durability of response to existing cancer
therapies. Our small molecule drug candidates are directed against an
important family of enzymes called kinases, known to be directly
involved in the growth and spread of many cancers. We use our deep
understanding of kinase biology together with a proprietary chemistry
library to purposefully design compounds that maintain kinases in a
“switched off” or inactivated conformation. These investigational
therapies comprise tumor-targeted agents designed to address therapeutic
resistance causing mutations and immuno-targeted agents designed to
control the activation of immunokinases that suppress critical immune
system regulators, such as macrophages. We have used our platform to
develop a diverse pipeline of tumor-targeted and immuno-targeted drug
candidates designed to improve outcomes for patients with cancer by
improving the quality, rate and/or durability of their responses to
treatment.
