Ligand (LGND) Announces Top-Line Results From Phase II Study Of LGD-6972 In Patients With Type 2 Diabetes

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today
announced positive top-line results from a Phase 2 clinical study
evaluating the efficacy and safety of LGD-6972, as an adjunct to diet
and exercise, in subjects with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM)
inadequately controlled on metformin monotherapy. LGD-6972 is Ligand’s
novel, oral, small molecule, glucagon receptor antagonist (GRA). The
study achieved statistical significance (p < 0.0001) in the primary
endpoint of change from baseline in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) after 12
weeks of treatment at all doses tested, demonstrating a robust,
dose-dependent reduction in HbA1c of 0.90%, 0.92% and 1.20% with 5 mg,
10 mg and 15 mg of LGD-6972, respectively, compared to a 0.15% reduction
with placebo.
LGD-6972 was safe and well tolerated, with no drug-related serious
adverse events and no dose dependent changes in lipids (including total
cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides), body
weight or blood pressure after 12 weeks of treatment.
Additional details from the Phase 2 study will be submitted for
presentation at future scientific conferences and for publication.
“Diabetes is a growing and global medical epidemic and despite many
approved therapies, there is need for new mechanisms to treat the
disease,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer. “Based on these
trial results and previous data, we believe LGD-6972 has best-in-class
type properties given its potency and effectiveness in patients with
type 2 diabetes and given its potential applicability to type 1 diabetes
as well. We look forward to presenting the full data set at an upcoming
conference and to exploring potential partnership opportunities for this
program.”
“A safe and effective small molecule glucagon receptor antagonist would
be a major advancement in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, providing a
novel and unique mechanism to manage the disease and potentially a way
to influence the natural progression of the disease”, said Robert Henry,
M.D., Professor of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology and
Metabolism, University of California, San Diego School of Medicine;
Chief, Section of Endocrinology and Metabolism and Director, Center for
Metabolic Research, VA; and Past-President Medicine and Science,
American Diabetes Association. "The clinical data set, lack of adverse
events, and strong and clinically-relevant reduction of HbA1c shows
promise for patients with type 2 diabetes and clearly warrants further
clinical evaluation and advancement.”
“Inhibition of glucagon action is a novel approach to improve glycemic
control in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus,” said Jeremy
Pettus, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine Division of Endocrinology,
University of California, San Diego and a Principal Investigator on the
study. “In Type 1 diabetes, a safe and effective glucagon receptor
antagonist may provide a means to reduce daily insulin requirements and
improve glucose control throughout the day. LGD-6972 may provide these
benefits along with the convenience of oral administration.”
About the Phase 2 Study
In this Phase 2 study, subjects with T2DM on a stable dose of metformin
were treated with one of three doses of LGD-6972 (5 mg, 10 mg, or 15 mg)
or placebo once daily for 12 weeks. The primary endpoint was change from
baseline in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) after 12 weeks of treatment compared
to placebo. Secondary endpoints included change from baseline compared
to placebo in fasting plasma glucose, insulin, glucagon and GLP-1, as
well as changes in lipids, blood pressure and body weight. In a subset
of subjects, an oral glucose tolerance test was conducted at baseline
and at the end of treatment. A total of 166 subjects were randomized to
drug treatment among 29 clinical sites. Ligand plans to present detailed
study results, including data from the secondary efficacy and safety
endpoints, at upcoming medical meetings and in a peer-reviewed
publication.
About Ligand’s Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program
Glucagon is a hormone produced by the pancreas that stimulates the liver
to produce glucose (sugar). Overproduction of glucose by the liver is an
important cause of high glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes
and is believed to be due in part to inappropriately elevated levels of
glucagon. GRAs are designed to lower glucose levels by reducing the
production of glucose by the liver. Other small molecule GRAs have
demonstrated a reduction of glucose and hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) in
mid-stage clinical trials, but also produced dose-dependent or
significant side effects, such as increases in LDL cholesterol, body
weight and blood pressure, that have impeded further clinical
development.
LGD-6972 is Ligand’s potent, small molecule Glucagon Receptor
Antagonist. Based in part on unique elements of the chemical structure
of LGD-6972 as compared to other small molecules that have been tested
clinically, Ligand believes LGD-6972 to potentially be a best-in-class
molecule. Details of the chemical structure of LGD-6972 will be
submitted for presentation at a future scientific meeting.
LGD-6972 has been studied in previously-published preclinical and
clinical studies. Presentations from preclinical studies have shown that
LGD-6972 is highly potent and selective and inhibits glucagon-induced
hyperglycemia in both rats and monkeys, and that it also significantly
lowers glucose in a mouse model of type 2 diabetes. Additionally,
LGD-6972 significantly lowered fasting and non-fasting glucose levels in
a mouse model of type 1 diabetes and also reduced HbA1c, ketone bodies
and free fatty acids. LGD-6972 also has been shown to have additive
effects when used in combination with insulin therapy and may also be
useful in an insulin-sparing regimen.
In the single- and multiple-dose Phase 1 studies, LGD-6972 demonstrated
favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics in normal healthy
volunteers and in subjects with T2DM, and demonstrated a robust,
dose-dependent reduction of fasting plasma glucose1. Baseline
adjusted glucose values showed dose-dependent effects of LGD-6972 on
subjects with T2DM with a maximal decrease of 57 mg/dL after 14 days of
treatment. The robust glycemic responses were not associated with
dose-related or clinically meaningful changes in hematology, clinical
chemistry, including liver enzymes and lipids, urinalysis,
electrocardiography or vital signs, and no subject experienced a
hypoglycemic event during the 14-day treatment or follow-up periods.
About Diabetes
Diabetes is a growing global epidemic that as of 2015 affected over 400
million adults worldwide2. According to a new report by the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)3,
approximately 30 million people in the United States have diabetes, or
roughly 9% of the total population. Another 84 million have prediabetes,
a condition that may lead to diabetes if not treated. If current trends
continue, by 2050 fully 33% of the U.S. population will be affected4.
People with type 2 diabetes either are resistant to the effects of
insulin or do not produce enough insulin to maintain a normal glucose
level. Sustained high glucose levels can cause diabetic complications
such as heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, neuropathy, lower-limb
amputations and blindness. Although type 2 diabetes is more common in
adults, it increasingly affects children as rates of childhood obesity
increase. An estimated 95% of Americans with diabetes have type 2
diabetes3.
The global market for diabetes drugs is expected to nearly double to $68
billion by 20225 as treatment paradigms shift toward
combination therapies and novel non-insulin drugs. Global sales of the
top 10 non-insulin diabetes drugs exceeded $15 billion in 2016 and are
expected to increase to $20 billion by 20206.
About Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company with a business model focused on
developing or acquiring royalty generating assets and coupling them with
a lean corporate cost structure. Ligand’s goal is to produce a bottom
line that supports a sustainably profitable business. By diversifying
the portfolio of assets across numerous technology types, therapeutic
areas, drug targets and industry partners, we offer investors an
opportunity to invest in the increasingly complicated and unpredictable
pharmaceutical industry. In comparison to its peers, we believe Ligand
has assembled one of the largest and most diversified asset portfolios
in the industry with the potential to generate revenue in the future.
These therapies seek to address the unmet medical needs of patients for
a broad spectrum of diseases including diabetes, hepatitis, muscle
wasting, Alzheimer’s disease, dyslipidemia, anemia, asthma and
osteoporosis. Ligand’s Captisol® platform technology is a
patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure
designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Ligand has
established multiple alliances with the world's leading pharmaceutical
companies including; Novartis, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Baxter
International and Eli Lilly.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements by Ligand that
involve risks and uncertainties and reflect Ligand's judgment as of the
date of this release. These forward-looking statements include comments
regarding the timing of reporting additional results from the Phase 2
study at future conferences or in publications; the potential for
LGD-6972 to have best-in-class properties to treat patients with T2DM;
whether the Phase 2 study results warrants further clinical evaluation
and advancement; and the need for new mechanisms to treat diabetes.
Actual results may differ from such forward-looking statements due to
risks and uncertainties which may be beyond Ligand’s control, including
the timing of reporting additional details from the Phase 2 study which
may be delayed, costs and timing of future clinical trials, the ability
of Ligand to enroll patients in a new clinical trial, if any, the
expectation that the results from completed clinical trials predict the
results of future clinical trials, the ability of Ligand’s cash flow
from operations to cover the costs of any future clinical trials, the
impact of clinical trials on Ligand’s financial guidance, as well as the
growth of the population with diabetes and the trends in the market to
treat diabetes. The failure to meet expectations with respect to any of
the foregoing matters may reduce Ligand's stock price. Additional
information concerning these and other important risk factors affecting
Ligand can be found in Ligand's prior press releases available at www.ligand.com
as well as in Ligand's public periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov.
Ligand disclaims any intent or obligation to update these
forward-looking statements beyond the date of this press release, except
as required by law. This caution is made under the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
