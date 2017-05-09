Bioventus Receives U.S. FDA Approval For DUROLANE

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus,
a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, today announced it has
received US FDA approval for DUROLANE, a single-injection,
hyaluronic acid (HA) product used for joint lubrication in the treatment
of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA). Hyaluronic acid is a
naturally occurring molecule that provides the lubrication and
cushioning in a normal joint. Knee osteoarthritis involves the
breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that
cushions and lubricates joint tissues within the knee.
“More than 20 million Americans are afflicted with knee osteoarthritis
and there is no cure, but the associated pain can be managed,” said Tony
Bihl, CEO of Bioventus. “DUROLANE has been a proven knee OA pain
reliever for more than 15 years, improving the lives of more than one
million people worldwide. It will join our current offerings to provide
even more efficacious treatment options for US patients, physicians and
payers.”
DUROLANE will complement the company’s OA portfolio which
includes three-injection HA GELSYN-3™ and the five-injection HA SUPARTZ
FX™. Bioventus markets and sells DUROLANE in more than
25 countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, and throughout much of
Europe. It plans to launch DUROLANE the US market in early 2018.
About Bioventus
Bioventus is an orthobiologics company that delivers clinically proven,
cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its
mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy
active lives. The company has two product portfolios for orthobiologics, Bioventus
Active Healing Therapies and Bioventus
Surgical that make it a global leader in active orthopaedic healing.
Its EXOGEN® Ultrasound Bone Healing System uses safe,
effective low intensity pulsed ultrasound (LIPUS) to stimulate the
body’s natural healing process. EXOGEN has been used to treat more than
1 million patients worldwide and numerous regulatory agencies including
the FDA, Health Canada, BSI, TGA, Medsafe, UAE Ministry of Health and
SFDA have granted their approval of the product. Today it is the leading
bone healing system in the market with complaints for lack of efficacy
averaging less than 1%.
Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine
and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for
physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.BioventusGlobal.com
and follow the company on Twitter @Bioventusglobal.
Bioventus, the Bioventus logo, EXOGEN and DUROLANE are registered
trademarks and GELSYN-3, is a trademark of Bioventus LLC. SUPARTZ FX is
a trademark of Seikagaku Corporation.