Bioventus Receives U.S. FDA Approval For DUROLANE

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions, today announced it has received US FDA approval for DUROLANE, a single-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA) product used for joint lubrication in the treatment of pain associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA). Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule that provides the lubrication and cushioning in a normal joint. Knee osteoarthritis involves the breakdown, or degeneration, of cartilage and the synovial fluid that cushions and lubricates joint tissues within the knee.

“More than 20 million Americans are afflicted with knee osteoarthritis and there is no cure, but the associated pain can be managed,” said Tony Bihl, CEO of Bioventus. “DUROLANE has been a proven knee OA pain reliever for more than 15 years, improving the lives of more than one million people worldwide. It will join our current offerings to provide even more efficacious treatment options for US patients, physicians and payers.”

DUROLANE will complement the company’s OA portfolio which includes three-injection HA GELSYN-3™ and the five-injection HA SUPARTZ FX™. Bioventus markets and sells DUROLANE in more than 25 countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, and throughout much of Europe. It plans to launch DUROLANE the US market in early 2018.

