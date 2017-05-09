Alpha Imaging Acquires Medical Imaging Systems

CLEVELAND, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Imaging LLC, a leading distributor of advanced medical imaging equipment based in Cleveland, Ohio, has announced they have acquired Medical Imaging Systems, Inc. of Stratford, Connecticut to expand their territory into the New England states and enhance their diagnostic imaging equipment sales and service capabilities in the Mid-Atlantic region. For over 30 years, Medical Imaging Systems, like Alpha Imaging, has provided sales and service of digital radiographic, CT and cardiovascular medical imaging equipment from manufacturers such as Shimadzu, Neusoft, Canon, Konica and Del Medical in the New England region of the United States.

"The acquisition of MIS expands our reach into the northeastern US," said Michael Perrico, CEO of Alpha Imaging. "It will also provide additional leadership to enhance the delivery of imaging equipment to our growing installed base in and around eastern Pennsylvania. Having worked closely with MIS for over 20 years, we are confident they will be a great fit in our plans to accelerate growth."

Randy Lester, owner and President of MIS remarks, "Merging the talents of two very strong and highly respected medical imaging distributors allows us to leverage resources and relationships to better serve our clients and ultimately contribute to improving the health of the population in our served market." Lester continues, "I am so confident in this relationship that a condition of the transaction was that I had the opportunity to invest into Alpha Imaging."

Established in 1986, Alpha Imaging has enjoyed success in the medical imaging market covering the Midwestern U.S. Alpha's expertise in medical imaging equipment sales and service has afforded them recent growth opportunities with new territories in the Midwest along the east coast. Acquiring MIS expands Alpha's coverage to a total of 16 states and provides critical sales and service support as a footprint for growth in the Mid-Atlantic and New England geographies.

"Our success has always been predicated on meeting our clients' needs in a very personal, flexible and responsive manner," said Perrico. "Bringing technology and service to our clients is one thing, but being able to do so in a manner that differs greatly from the competition sets us apart."

Lester adds "Our New England clients will continue to get the same level of support from MIS personnel they've come to know. The same sales and service team will remain fully intact. There will be no disruption in our current service model, but clients will enjoy improved reporting, documentation and other efficiencies that come from a strong infrastructure that Alpha brings to the table. "

Alpha Imaging LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is one of the largest independent sales and service providers of advanced medical imaging equipment in the United States. Alpha is celebrating over 30 years in the imaging industry and Alpha Imaging partners with leading global manufacturers to deliver state-of-the-art products and services that meet the clinical, operational and economic needs of the U.S. healthcare market. One of Inc. Magazine's fastest growing companies for 10 straight years, Alpha Imaging builds customer loyalty with a personal touch rarely seen in today's medical imaging marketplace.

