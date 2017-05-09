Alexion (ALXN) To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that
management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:
Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on
Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 2:55 p.m., Eastern Time.
LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in
New York on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time.
An audio webcast of each presentation will be available live. You can
access the webcasts at: http://ir.alexionpharm.com.
An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the
Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.
[ALXN-G]
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Investors
Elena Ridloff, CFA,
475-230-3601
Vice President, Investor Relations
or
Catherine
Hu, 475-230-3599
Director, Investor Relations