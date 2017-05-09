Alexion (ALXN) To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALXN) today announced that management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley 15th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 2:55 p.m., Eastern Time.

LEERINK Partners Roundtable Series: Rare Disease & Immuno-Oncology in New York on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

An audio webcast of each presentation will be available live. You can access the webcasts at: http://ir.alexionpharm.com. An archived version of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

[ALXN-G]