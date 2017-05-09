FluGen Announces C. Boyd Clarke Has Been Named Executive Chairman

MADISON, Wis--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FluGen Inc. announced today that C. Boyd Clarke has joined the Company
as Executive Chairman effective immediately. Mr. Clarke will replace Dr.
Dan Stinchcomb, Chief Scientific Officer at the Infectious Disease
Research Institute (IDRI) in Seattle, Washington. Dr. Stinchcomb will
remain on the board of directors as an independent member.
Mr. Clarke’s original training in the pharmaceutical and vaccine
industry was received at Merck and Company, where he held several
positions, including Vice President of the Merck Vaccine Division and
the founding President of Pasteur-Merieux MSD, a European joint venture
that commercialized vaccines in the European Union. Since leaving Merck
in 1996, his career has focused on leading and advising smaller
developmental biotechnology and vaccine companies including Aviron, the
developer of FluMist™, which he sold to MedImmune in 2001. In total Mr.
Clarke has been responsible for $2.3 billion in vaccine and
biotechnology mergers.
"Boyd brings to FluGen a wealth of vaccine leadership experience from
both private and public companies and at a particularly important time
for the Company," said Dr. Paul Weiss, Managing Director at Venture
Investors, and FluGen Investor. "His reputation for generating value and
transforming it into corporate transactions is well established. This is
the perfect time for Boyd to take on this role.”
In addition to serving as President and CEO of Aviron, Mr. Clarke also
served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Neose Technologies, a
protein therapeutics company and U.S. Bioscience, a cancer company. Mr.
Clarke has served as Chairman of the Board of QLT, an ocular company,
and Mersana Therapeutics, an oncology company, and as Executive Chairman
of LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals, a vaccine company, where he oversaw the
sale of the company to Takeda Pharmaceuticals in 2012. In these
capacities, he developed significant expertise in the challenges of
small company leadership, strategic management, business development,
and mergers and acquisitions.
“I am excited to work with the investment syndicate including WARF,
Venture Investors, SWIB and Knox, and to help the team in the
development our flu vaccine, RedeeFlu™, as it moves into the next round
of clinical studies. We believe it to be a novel flu vaccine potentially
providing broader protection than what is currently available. We will
know much more in the coming months,” said Mr. Clarke.
About FluGen, Inc.
FluGen, Inc. is a clinical stage vaccine company focused on improving
the breadth and effectiveness of influenza vaccines. The Company’s
technology comes from the laboratory of Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka at the
University of Wisconsin, Madison. It’s lead product candidate, RedeeFlu™
is a universal flu vaccine which is based on the knowledge that a real
or “wild-type” flu infection prevents people from being infected in
subsequent years. RedeeFlu™ has demonstrated a robust immunology profile
that works on multiple effector systems and appears to trick the body
into believing it has been infected without flu symptoms. RedeeFlu™ will
enter Phase 2 clinical trials in 2018.
