New Taro (TARO) CEO to Take Helm August 28, 2017

HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the
“Company”) announced today that Mr. Uday Baldota has joined the Company
as its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective August 28, 2017. Since
December 2016, Mr. Baldota has served as a member of Taro’s Board of
Directors (“Taro Board”).
Mr. Baldota replaces Mr. Abhay Gandhi, who served in the role of Interim
Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2017. Mr. Gandhi will continue
in his role as Vice Chairman of the Taro Board and as the CEO of the Sun
Pharma North America operations.
About Taro
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based
pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers
through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the
highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.