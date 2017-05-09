New Taro (TARO) CEO to Take Helm August 28, 2017

HAWTHORNE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) (“Taro” or the “Company”) announced today that Mr. Uday Baldota has joined the Company as its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective August 28, 2017. Since December 2016, Mr. Baldota has served as a member of Taro’s Board of Directors (“Taro Board”).

Mr. Baldota replaces Mr. Abhay Gandhi, who served in the role of Interim Chief Executive Officer since January 1, 2017. Mr. Gandhi will continue in his role as Vice Chairman of the Taro Board and as the CEO of the Sun Pharma North America operations.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.