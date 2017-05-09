Struggling MannKind (MNKD) Relocates HQ to Attract More Top Talent

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq:MNKD) (TASE:MNKD) announced today the company has fully relocated its corporate headquarters to a 12,596-square-foot location in the Westlake Landmark office park in Westlake Village, California.



MannKind, which is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) inhalation powder, moved from Valencia, California to be in an area well known for its biopharmaceutical talent and to offer greater convenience to its current employees.

“MannKind is a dynamic, fast-moving and rapidly growing company. To fuel this growth, we need to add more talented people to our team. Moving to Westlake Village, which is proximal to a large number of companies in our industry, will help us attract top talent,” said Michael Castagna, CEO, MannKind Corporation. ”We’re excited to be a member of the Westlake Village and greater Conejo Valley business community.”

MannKind has shattered the paradigm of diabetes management with Afrezza, the only inhalable insulin that improves glycemic control in adults with diabetes. MannKind also has additional therapeutic products in the pipeline using its dry powder formulation as a drug delivery platform.

