Massachusetts' Entasis Snags $31.9 Million to Advance Anti-infective Therapeutic Portfolio

Series B-1 Funding will Support the Company’s Programs to Treat
Multidrug-Resistant Gram-negative Infections
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entasis
Therapeutics, a leader in the discovery and development of
breakthrough anti-infective products, today announced the closing of an
upsized $31.9 million Series B-1 extension financing to advance its
pipeline of clinical and preclinical products targeting drug-resistant
Gram-negative infections. The financing expansion adds Pivotal
bioVenture Partners, Sofinnova Ventures and TPG Biotech to the original
Series B funding round of $50 million, which
closed in March 2016, led by Clarus and included Frazier Healthcare
Partners, Novo A/S and Eventide Funds.
“We welcome this strong support from a group of experienced and
successful investors who understand the need and market opportunity for
new medicines to combat multi drug-resistant bacterial infections”
Entasis also announced that Tracy Saxton, Ph.D., Managing Partner at
Pivotal, Heather Behanna, Ph.D., Principal at Sofinnova, and Heather
Preston, M.D., Partner at TPG joined the Company’s Board of Directors
concurrent with the financing.
“We welcome this strong support from a group of experienced and
successful investors who understand the need and market opportunity for
new medicines to combat multi drug-resistant bacterial infections,” said
Manos Perros, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Entasis.
“This additional financing will enable us to continue advancing our
portfolio of innovative anti-infective programs into mid and late-stage
clinical development, with an immediate focus on drug-resistant,
Gram-negative bacterial infections that currently have high mortality
rates and significant unmet medical needs.”
Entasis’ programs are derived from a proprietary drug discovery and
preclinical platform, targeting serious Gram-negative infections such as Acinetobacter
baumannii and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. The
approach uses bacterial genomics, molecular dynamics and structure-based
design in a highly directed, focused way to bring forward innovative,
meaningfully differentiated new antibiotics with the goal of improved
efficacy and tolerability against these very challenging pathogens.
“The Entasis team is developing an impressive portfolio of
anti-infectives to combat the problem of drug resistance, including the
World Health Organizations (WHO) Priority 1 critical pathogen Acinetobacter
baumannii,” said Dr. Saxton. “We look forward to working with them
to advance multiple differentiated programs for critical hospital
infections.”
About Entasis Therapeutics Inc.
Entasis Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of innovative cures for
serious drug-resistant bacterial infections, a global health crisis
affecting the lives of millions of patients. Entasis’ anti-infective
discovery platform has produced a pipeline of meaningfully
differentiated programs which target serious bacterial infections,
including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii
infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae
infections), and zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae). www.entasistx.com.
About Pivotal bioVenture Partners
Pivotal bioVenture Partners is a newly launched, San Francisco-based
venture capital firm. Pivotal’s investment strategy is centered on
identifying companies developing differentiated science from discovery
to early clinical development with the potential to deliver
transformative therapies. For more information, please visit www.pivotalbiovp.com.
About Sofinnova
Founded in 1974, Sofinnova specializes in clinical and late preclinical
investments in biopharmaceutical products. Our goal is to actively
partner with entrepreneurs across all stages of company development. We
seek to build world class companies that aspire to dramatically improve
the current state of medical care and the lives of patients through
bringing innovative products to market. For more information, please
visit www.sofinnova.com.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more
than $73 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin,
Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London,
Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul,
and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of
asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate,
credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and
options for its investors while also instituting discipline and
operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of
its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.