Novartis AG (NVS) CEO: Here's How We Handled A Milestone In Pediatric Cancer



9/5/2017 7:32:33 AM

Emily Whitehead was a little girl on the brink of death. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at the age of five, Emily’s medical team tried traditional treatments, but her cancer still returned. Her parents were told that hospice care was her only option, but they refused to accept that. They called the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and received news that they could enroll Emily in a clinical trial for an experimental cellular therapy, using a new technology which had never been tried before in children.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
   

