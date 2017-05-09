|
How World's Largest Drug Distributor Is Helping Harvey Victims Treat Snakebites
9/5/2017 7:30:58 AM
Immediately after weather forecasters issued their Aug. 23 warning that a major hurricane could hit Texas, healthcare players in the Gulf Coast region swung into action, preparing for the worst.
They had been through the drill many times before and knew that within a day or two they'd be dealing with flooded roads, closed hospitals and drugstores and a deluge of injuries. To minimize suffering and loss of life, they had stock up on drugs and medical supplies and line up the choppers and boats that would be needed to make supply runs where roads were flooded.
comments powered by