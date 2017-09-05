OrbiMed Nabs $551 Million Fund to Bankroll Asian Biotechs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OrbiMed, a leading investment firm focused on the healthcare sector,
announced the closing of its third Asia-focused private equity fund,
OrbiMed Asia Partners III, LP, with approximately $551 million in
capital commitments.
Consistent with its predecessor funds, Asia Partners III will invest
broadly across the Asian healthcare industry, with a focus on growth
stage product- and services-oriented companies in China and India. The
Fund will target investments from $10 million to $75 million per company
across 15 to 20 opportunities. Where appropriate, Asia Partners III may
co-invest with OrbiMed’s global team, enabling substantially larger
investments and leveraging the full financial and strategic resources of
OrbiMed’s 100+ team members and $14 billion global investment platform.
“This new, larger fund reflects our enthusiasm for the investment
opportunities in China and India, which have healthcare market growth
rates far superior to most developed countries,” noted Carter Neild, an
OrbiMed General Partner.
“With over half of the world’s patient population, the demand for
quality healthcare in Asia still greatly exceeds supply,” said Jonathan
Wang, a Senior Managing Director. “China’s healthcare market is not only
growing rapidly, but also becoming a leading center of innovation, and
is increasingly integrated with the rest of the world, especially the
U.S.”
“With India still spending less than 5% of its GDP on healthcare and
boasting the fastest growth rate of all major economies, we see
compelling opportunities for investments across healthcare services,
pharmaceuticals, and diagnostics,” observed Senior Managing Director Dr.
Sunny Sharma, who leads OrbiMed’s team in India.
“OrbiMed now has over $2 billion invested in Asian healthcare companies,
positioning our team as a strong partner for entrepreneurs, institutions
and companies seeking to shape the future of Asia’s healthcare markets,”
commented Dr. David Wang, a Senior Managing Director.
OrbiMed’s Shanghai office was opened in 2007 and is led by Dr. Jonathan
Wang and Dr. David Wang. OrbiMed’s Mumbai office was opened in 2008 and
is led by Dr. Sunny Sharma.
About OrbiMed
OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $14 billion
in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the
healthcare industry, from start-ups to large multinational corporations,
utilizing a range of private equity funds, public equity funds, and
royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed maintains offices in New York City, San
Francisco, Shanghai, Mumbai and Herzliya. OrbiMed seeks to be a capital
provider of choice, providing tailored financing solutions and global
team resources and support to help build world-class healthcare
companies.